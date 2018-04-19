Two of Canada’s top rising country music stars will perform at the Jason Blaine charity concert and golf tournament this June in Pembroke. Blaine has announced that JoJo Mason and Petric will perform at his fundraising concert on Tuesday, June 12 and will also participate in his golf tournament the following day.

Joining them will be two bands that have become mainstays at the concert, The Western Swing Authority and River Town Saints.

“Since day one of this event I wanted it to be an event that attracted great artists who would help us raise money for wonderful causes. I am very grateful to my friends in country music who continue to support my charity and to the many sponsors who believe in what we are doing. The support has been absolutely amazing,” says Blaine.

This is the fifth year for the concert and golf tournament, which has raised more than $300,000 for community projects and organizations in the Ottawa Valley. Among the talented artists who have performed at the event in the past are Dallas Smith, Gord Bamford, Kira Isabella, Jason McCoy, Tim Hicks, Chad Brownlee and Aaron Pritchett.

The artists who are coming this year are quickly becoming household names as they continue to rack up hit songs on radio stations across the country. JoJo Mason has four top 10 singles to his credit including his current hit, “Edge of the Night.” Last year he was nominated for the Rising Star award at the Canadian Country Music Awards. Petric, the brotherly combination of Jason and Tom Petric, have found their stride with several hits in the past year, including their recent smash single “18 Ends”. In 2017, they released their sophomore album “18 Ends” under Dallas Smith’s record label, Steelhead Music.

River Town Saints is an Ottawa Valley band made up of five members. While they are a country band, they have a rock edge that makes them a fan favourite with over a million YouTube views and multiple top 10 radio hits. They have performed at Blaine’s charity concert for the past three years. The awarding-winning, Western Swing Authority is one of the top swing bands in North America and have been a constant at Blaine’s charity concert since it began five years ago.

The benefactors of the 2018 concert and golf tournament are Jason’s new endowment fund at Algonquin College’s Waterfront Campus in Pembroke that will provide bursaries to students in financial need. The Pembroke and Area Boys’ and Girls’ Club will also benefit as will the Pembroke-Petawawa District Community Foundation which oversees Blaine’s charitable fund. The remaining money raised will be disbursed to community organizations that will have an opportunity to apply for grants of up to $5,000 through the Helping Our Community fund.

“Even though I now live in Nashville, a big part of my heart remains in the Ottawa Valley,” says Blaine. “I am humbled to see the money we have raised be used for so many great causes in the community. It really shows how much of a difference can be made when people come together and work towards a common goal,” says Blaine.

A limited number of tickets to the concert will be made available to the public beginning May 7 at the Pembroke Memorial Centre box office. Local businesses that want to be part of the event can purchase a sponsorship, however they are also limited as many have already been secured. This year’s lead sponsors are Eastway and Pet Valu.

More information about the Jason Blaine Charity event can be found at jasonblainecharity.com.

