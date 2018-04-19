Welcome spring! Do not focus on the snow. See the chipmunks and the robins and the crocuses and tulip leaves. Spring has arrived!

It's time to start thinking of gardening. Really! And not just for the adults. Gardening is fascinating for children. It is an amazing experience for them to see the transformation from a seed to a vegetable or flower.

For the third year, the Pembroke Horticultural Society is offering a Youth Garden program. Pembroke and area children age 5 to 12 can register by emailing their name, their age and the name of their school to gardenpembroke@gmail.com . Write Youth Garden Program in the subject of the email.

The registration fee is $2. The children will receive the seeds for four kinds of vegetables and two types of flowers and the planting instructions. Registration can be paid and seeds picked up at the Giant Plant Sale held at the Pembroke and Area Community Centre (Pem Ice II) on Saturday, May 19th between 9 – 11 a.m.

The young gardeners don't need a huge area and the garden can even be set up in two sections if necessary. Adults can help prepare the soil, but the children should sow the seeds, water the garden, weed and label the plants and of course, harvest! It is so rewarding to get to harvest produce that they have grown themselves.

Parents, this is a great summer activity for your children. It incorporates fresh air, exercise and learning! And there will be pride and a sense of accomplishment from eating and sharing the bounty! The junior gardeners don’t need to be out in the country either. Some space in the backyard is sufficient.

In mid-summer, a member of the Pembroke Horticultural Society will visit the garden to give some feedback. In September, the participants will get together for a Harvest Celebration with games, activities and food!

