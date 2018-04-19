Police respond to 18 collisions during recent snowstorms

The latest round of early spring snowstorms to sweep through Eastern Ontario kept the Ontario Provincial Police busy responding to a plethora of motor vehicle collisions.

According to stats released Tuesday by the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the OPP, from Sunday, April 15 until the morning of Tuesday, April 17, officers responded to 18 motor vehicle collisions while the adverse weather conditions swept through the area. Police said that no serious injuries were reported from these numerous collisions.



Road rage incident leads to charges

RENFREW - The Renfrew Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a road rage incident on Sunday, April 8 and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the encounter to come forward.

Officers were called shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 8 by the victim after another driver pulled a knife out following a driving incident at Froat's Street and O'Brien Road in Renfrew, near the Tim Horton's. The involved vehicles, a blue 1998 Honda CRV and a black 2015 Hyundai Elantra continued down O'Brien Road, through the Wal-Mart parking lot, down Wrangler Road and stopped in the Canadian Tire parking lot. Police arrived and arrested the male suspect. Dion Cruise, 32, of Renfrew was charged with dangerous driving, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, possession of schedule I substances - cocaine, amphetamine, marijuana, and OxyContin, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking for amphetamine. He was also charged with possession of unmarked cigarettes under the Tobacco Tax Act. He was released from custody on a promise to appear in court in Renfrew on May 2.

If you have any information related to this case you are asked to contact Const. Jason Golds at the Renfrew OPP, 613-432-3211.

