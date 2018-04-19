Renfrew County paramedics are frustrated that their ambulances are still being dispatched to emergencies in Ottawa despite new provincial guidelines.

Discussing the issue with Pembroke city council last week, chief paramedic and director of emergency services Mike Nolan reported that Renfrew Paramedics were called by Ottawa five times in a row on Feb. 5. In one instance, paramedics were forced to pass by a collision in Arnprior, because they were already dispatched to Ottawa.

“It was troubling for us because that represented 50 per cent of our fleet availability at that time in the county,” said Nolan. “Once you are committed you can't serve your own community.”

In February alone, Renfrew County paramedics were called to the nation's capital more than 60 times. Ambulances from Prescott and Russel paramedics were called to Ottawa more than 140 times. On Feb. 5, so many Renfrew County ambulances had left for Ottawa that Nolan was fielding questions from the county's chief administrative officer Jim Hutton, who wondered if there had been a major plane crash or highway accident – something that call for a mass casualty situation.

“We're more than happy to help each other when it is an extraordinary event,” Nolan added. “But when it becomes an expectation that we are covering you off because you don't have the resources to cover yourself then that's painfully unreasonable.”

Last year, then minister of health and long-term care Eric Hoskins ordered that Ottawa paramedics would no longer have a mandatory 30-minute period where they are not available for another call when they are dropping off a patient at the hospital. As well, Ottawa paramedics were to no longer be taken out of service in the last 30 minutes of their shift. In December, new rules were put into place that allows Ottawa paramedics to take over a call after paramedics from another municipality have already been assigned. It allows county paramedics to return to their home municipality.

The ministry is continuing to discuss the issue with paramedic services from the city of Ottawa and surrounding municipalities. Nolan said the matter has also been taken to the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus. County Warden Jennifer Murphy has spoken to Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson concerning the situation. The chief added that no one is arguing that if someone is in a life-threatening situation then the closest ambulance should go.

“When that becomes a day-to-day occurrence then there is a fundamental cause that needs to be addressed,” said Nolan. “That's a staffing issue and deployment issues within the city of Ottawa.”

When a Renfrew County ambulance is called to unload a patient at an Ottawa hospital, it could take up to nine hours. In 2017, the county responded to 285 calls in Ottawa, 205 from the city's west-end. Under provincial guidelines, they can't bill Ottawa for the cost of those calls.

“It's unreasonable for a lower-tier municipality to be subsidizing their neighbour,” he added.

SChase@postmedia.com