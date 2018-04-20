Celebrating youth volunteers

PEMBROKE -

PETAWAWA – Volunteers are the backbone to many organizations.

The Petawawa Military Family Resource Centre (PMFRC) and Personnel Support Programs (PSP) provide invaluable support to military families in the area, but in order to be successful they depend on the countless youth and adult volunteers who help to run those events and programs by doing everything from event planning to decorating to childcare to face painting and much more.

Coinciding with National Volunteer Week, the PMFRC and PSP hosted their second annual Youth Volunteer Appreciation Party on April 17 at the South Side Community Centre.

Each year, the appreciation event celebrates youth who have given their time and efforts to support the PMFRC and PSP.

“It's the second year that we put our volunteer appreciation into two separate events by having our Youth Appreciation Party followed by an adult appreciation event in May. We decided to do this because we saw that the youth volunteers just had more fun when they were among other youth volunteers and they get to bring a friend to share the experience,” said PMFRC volunteer coordinator Christina McFadden. “Each year we hold these appreciation events to honour the volunteers that have contributed many hours to our organizations.”

PSP youth recreation supervisor Sarah Shortt added that they host the annual event in order to recognize the value of volunteerism and the importance of giving back to the community while celebrating the contributions of youth volunteers and how they positively support their community.

“There's actually seven developmental needs of youth and one of the needs is that they need to feel like they’re contributing to their community and volunteering is a great way to do that and to also feel like they’re part of something bigger,” said Shortt. “It’s also important that they recognize that they’re valued, so we host these events to retain our youth volunteers and to help them realize that what they’re doing is really important.”

Welcoming more than a dozen youth volunteers, the Carnival-themed event included a taco bar, carnival games, prizes, volunteer certificates for everyone and awards for the year’s top two volunteers.

Prior to launching into the fun and games, representatives from Garrison Petawawa and CANEX paid a special visit to honour the youth volunteers and thank them for their contributions.

4 Canadian Division Support Group (4 CDSG) commander Col. Louis Lapointe expressed that by giving their time and talents to help others, young volunteers are helping themselves by gaining skills and confidence that will help them later in life.

“You guys will be our leaders of tomorrow, you’re guys are people that are not afraid to be committed and help your community because you enjoy it and you want to give back. What you contribute to the community is immense and I can’t thank you enough,” said Lapointe who was joined by Chief Warrant Officer Tom Verner and deputy commander Lt.-Col. Rich Raymond.

As per tradition, CANEX once again had provided the PMFRC and PSP with a generation donation – in the amount of $4,950 – to go towards the costs of the organizations’ volunteer appreciation events.

Following the round of speeches, Breanna Bartlett was presented with an award for Youth Volunteer of the Year with PSP.

“Breanne is very well-rounded, outgoing, bubbly, positive, works very hard to get as many hours as possible and we're very excited that she continues to volunteer with us and in our programs,” said Shortt.

Thereafter, Alyssa-Lauren Gunn received the award for her volunteer work with the PMFRC.

“Alyssa has been volunteering with the PMFRC since 2016 and she regularly attends youth volunteer programs and never hesitates to take on any task. She is a great example of a volunteer with dedication and a very positive work ethic and she loves to share the spirit of volunteering by recruiting her kids to volunteer with us," said McFadden. “It’s my pleasure to present with her the 2018 PMFRC Youth Volunteer of the Year award.”

