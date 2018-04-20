City hosting annual community clean-up

As the snow melts away and trash resurfaces, it will soon be time for spring cleaning.

The City of Pembroke’s Keeping Pembroke Beautiful Committee will be hosting its annual Community Clean Up Day on May 5 from 9 a.m. until noon.

After a brutal winter and shortly after Earth Day, the annual clean-up is always a welcome spring rite of passage that welcomes many volunteers eager to give back to their community and care for the environment.

Residents interested in taking part in the event are asked to meet at the Farmer’s Market at 9 a.m. where they will be treated to Tim-Bits and coffee as they form their clean-up crews. From there, safety tips will be discussed and clean-up kits – consisting of garbage bags, gloves and t-shirts – will be distributed to all of the volunteers.

The teams of volunteers will divide and conquer various areas of the city, including Riverside Park, the stretch of waterfront property from the Pembroke marina to Algonquin College, Paul Martin Drive and the land bordering Champlain Trail Museum. Once again, the Miller Group of Companies has graciously donated their services by assisting with the collection of debris during the cleanup.

“We’ll be hitting the traditional areas of the city where we often see a lot of garbage – including Riverside Park and the waterfront area by the Pembroke Marina. Also, garbage often floats across the parking lot and ends up against that chainlink fence around Champlain Trail Museum, so we’ll have a group targeting that area,” said Ron Gervais, the City of Pembroke’s deputy mayor.

Gervais said they are hoping for the community to show its usual generosity and come out to help out.

“The objective is community spirit and having some amount of fun while getting the job done,” said Gervais.

He added that they’re hopeful that the snow will be gone and the skies will be clear by May 5, but they’ll be keeping an eye on the weather forecast and ready to postpone the clean-up if need be.

“Hopefully Mother Nature cooperates and gets rid of the snow, but if the weather forecast isn’t great we’ll have to postpone it,” he said.

