City of Pembroke temporarily closes two roads effective immediately
Dickson Street in Pembroke between Cecelia Street and Fraser Street, and also William Street between Dickson Street and Herbert Street have both been temporarily closed effective immediately. This is due to the spring melt and soft road conditions. The travelling public is asked to use alternate routes.
City officials expect the roads to remain closed until approximately May 31.
The City of Pembroke regrets any inconvenience caused to residents and businesses.