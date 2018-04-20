Dig out your running shoes and gear up for this year’s Krista Johnson Memorial Run for Change.

It was eight years ago that the late Krista Johnson founded the Run for Change as a fundraiser for The Grind Youth Group.

An active member of the community and an advocate of healthy living, 27-year-old Johnson’s life was tragically cut short in 2012 when she was struck by a car while cycling in Ottawa.

Wanting to preserve her daughter’s legacy and continue her mission to advocate for healthy living while giving back to the community, Laurie Johnson has been organizing the Krista Johnson Memorial Run for Change for the past six years.

The annual charity run welcomes hundreds of walkers and runners of all ages who enjoy a day of healthy activity while raising funds for The Krista Jonson Memorial Foundation.

Over the past five years of the run, the Foundation has raised nearly $100,000 which has supported such initiatives the Live it Up - Empowering Young Girls program, the Elevate Youth Fitness Studio, Cooking Connections, Youth Yoga, and the Mindfulness Course for Teens.

Now in its sixth year, the 2018 Krista Johnson Memorial Run for Change will be kicking off at 9 a.m. on June 10th at Riverside Park.

As per tradition, the event will include a half marathon as well as the 10 kilometre, five kilometre and two kilometre walk or run.

To make this year even more memorable, the Algonquin Trail will be incorporated into the 10 kilometre and possibly the half marathon as well.

For those engaging in the two kilometre event, participants will have the opportunity to complete an optional Family Fit Challenge. Interested participants will receive stamp cards that they will fill out by completing fun activities at stations along the route.

“If you perform that fitness activity you'll get a stamp of some sort on a card and when you turn in the completed card at the end of the run/walk, you’ll get a little prize,” said Laurie Johnson.

In addition, this year’s event will feature a silent auction and participants will be refreshed with many water stations along the routes and Harvey’s burgers to satiate their hunger once they finish their runs.

Johnson expressed that along with the excitement, fun and food, participants will once again be able to support the Krista Johnson Memorial Foundation and promote active and healthy lifestyles in the community.

Johnson added that she is beyond grateful for the community's ongoing support to keep her daughter’s legacy alive by participating int he annual run and donating to the cause.

Participants can register for the Krista Johnson Memorial Run for Change by accessing the event page on the Running Room’s website.

The first 100 to register will be entered into a draw to win a gift box from Ottawa Valley Promotions.

