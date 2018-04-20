Phoenix Centre receives four-year accreditation

Everyone knows the Phoenix Centre for Children and Families is a special organization.

Now they have a four-year accreditation to prove it.

Accreditation is a process that provides assurance from a respected third-party that the accredited organization meets commonly accepted standards for good governance, management, and excellence in service provision.

After much preparation and a three-day intensive process, the Phoenix Centre passed their organizational review by the Canadian Centre for Accreditation (CCA), and they did so with distinction.

On April 18, celebratory meetings were held at both Phoenix Centre locations in Pembroke and Renfrew as staff and management of the agency shared the great news that they had received the four-year accreditation from the CCA.

“I’m of course really proud of us and the thing that stands out the most for me is the positive comments that the CCA gave us,” said Debra Woodfine, clinical manager of the Phoenix Centre. “Our marks were really exceptional which is great, but the way they celebrated our small agency and how much we do for our community really struck me. They said that the programs we have, the assessments we do and our paperwork is among the strongest they've seen in the province.”

The Phoenix Centre was previously accredited by Children’s Mental Health Ontario (CMHO). With this four-year accreditation by the Canadian Centre for Accreditation (CCA), the Phoenix Centre is recognized for achieving established CCA standards in the area of child and youth mental health services.

On behalf of the Phoenix Centre, executive director Greg Lubimiv expressed that they are proud to be accredited by the CCA and look forward to maintaining the practice standards of quality improvement and responsive, effective community services promoted by the CCA. He said that accreditation is one way that the Phoenix Centre can successfully demonstrate to their clients and funders that they are operating responsibly and providing responsive and quality services.

“To be CCA Accredited is truly a seal of approval,” said Lubimiv. “Our stakeholders can be assured that we have undergone an extensive internal and external review process that ensures we are providing quality services to our community.”

cip@postmedia.com