LAURENTIAN VALLEY – The former Pembroke Ski and Snowboard Club is hoping that their mission will carry on through Laurentian Valley’s outdoor skating trail.

It was more than three years ago that the Pembroke Ski and Snowboard Club, also known as Alice Ski hill, had to officially shut down their operations.

Since then, the club had to dissolve and sell off all of their assets and determine where they could allocate those funds.

During those allocation discussions, they decided to put the funds back into the community by donating to both Fellowes and Bishop Smith Catholic High School to help them revamp their athletic spaces.

With a little more than $4,000 screaming in their bank account, Pembroke Ski and Snowboard Club president Hali Clouthier determined that the final recipient would represent a similar vision to that of the former Pembroke Ski and Snowboard Club.

“The Pembroke Ski and Snowboard Club’s mission was to support winter health by encouraging the community to get out with family and friends and be active in the winter months. So we wanted to donate the final dollars to a group or project that could carry on that legacy on that legacy in a way,” said Clouthier.

During the Township of Laurentian Valley’s April 17th council meeting, Clouthier was pleased to present council with a donation in the amount of $4,422.61 to go towards the township’s new outdoor skating trail.

“We decided that the skating trail encompasses the same value and mission we had with the Pembroke Ski and Snowboard Club, which was to get families outside and encourage them to be active in the winter months,” said Clouthier. “As well, the donation serves as a huge thank you for all the support that the township has given us over the years. It wasn’t our choice to close our doors as you know and if we could still be there we would and I’d be here haggling you for money, but instead I’m here to give you money.”

Council graciously thanked Clouthier as Mayor Steve Bennett said that the donation would towards maintenance of the trail and plans to expand it in the future.

“I’d prefer you asking for money rather than giving us money as so many of us enjoyed the Pembroke Ski and Snowboard Club, but we do appreciate the donation you're giving us to support the new skating trail and it'll definitely be put to good use,” said Bennett.

cip@postmedia.com