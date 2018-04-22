Battle of the bots

Lego robotics is beginning to take local schools by storm.

From March 1st to April 20th, Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) classroom teachers created teams of students to participate at the TechX 2.0 robotics tournament.

Following in the steps of the first Tech Expo held in 2016, TechX 2.0 will serve as a competition to showcase design thinking, coding and robotics using the Lego EV3 robots.

Over the course of those two months, teams from the 13 participating elementary and secondary schools were challenged to design, build, program, and test a robot to prepare it for the two challenges at the TechX 2.0 tournament – the Design Thinking Challenge or the Water Conservation Challenge.

As robotics is a gateway into tech sciences, RCDSB technology-enabled learning teacher Oliver Gallery said that the tournament serves as an excellent opportunity for students to examine their interest in robotics and test their potential with a fun hands-on approach.

On April 20, those 13 teams – with more than 150 students ranging from grades four through 12 – were shuttled over to Fellowes High School to engage in the day of Lego robotics action, as they vied for the crowning title.

The day kicked off with the Design Thinking Challenge that pit the robots in a ring as they one by one knocked each other out – akin to Sumo wrestling – until there was only one robot remaining.

Rockwood School’s winning team – composed of students in grades four through eight – was facilitated by Kara Buelow Fleck and included Chris Corriveau, Owen Ryan, Alex Schroeder, Noah Lapierre, Elliot Lofstedt, Logan Roach, Mollie Hoffman, Zach Jones, Brianna McWade and Ellis Shields.

“Our team won the Sumo Wrestling Challenge which is where two bots from different schools are paired against each other and they have to knock each other out of the rink. So my students defeated all of the other teams and were the ultimate champions,” said Rockwood’s facilitator Kara Buelow Fleck. “It is incredible and I’m very proud of them and the hard work they put forth to achieve this.”

During the afternoon, teams competed in the Water Conservation Challenge which saw the robots picking up plastic water bottles and completing other difficult tasks related to water conservation.

“What they had to do was code and design their robot to complete 10 tasks all related to water conservation and kind of making sure that we're stewards of the water,” said Gallery. “The very last challenge is a little bit more difficult as they have to code their robot to pick up bottles of water which symbolize pollution and then move it to a vessel that is there to collect pollution.”

Mackenzie Community School’s team won this final challenge and they were also crowned the overall winners of the TechX 2.0 tournament.

Gallery said that he was impressed by all of the critical thinking, coding and design skills that were demonstrated by the young participants.

“Over the last couple of years we've done a really big push for robotics and coding and I was really impressed by the skills showcased here today,” said Gallery. “During the actual tournament, kids were cheering when a robot defeated another robot the atmosphere was like at a hockey game when the crowd goes nuts. It was really cool to see the kids being so enthusiastic about coding and robotics.”

