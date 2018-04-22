Raise a glass for the Robbie Dean Centre

Hundreds of people raised their martini glasses in support of the Robbie Dean Centre on April 20.

Taking place at Dineamics Restaurant, the fourth annual Martini Night welcomed more than 300 guests who were dressed to the nines as they mixed and mingled – while enjoying a martini or two – in support of the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre.

As Dineamics shook up the martinis and served delicious appetizers, the party-goers scored prizes at the silent auction and boogied the night away to live music provided by the Ghost Town Cryers and Adam Saal.

By the end of the night, the event exceeded all expectations as more than $26,000 was raised in support of the Robbie Dean Centre.

“The Robbie Dean helps so many people and is so very close to my heart, so I am so happy with the incredible support we received from our community,” said organizing committee member Marianne Minns. “We sold out 300 tickets a week before the event and had a waiting list of 40 people. A testament to the amount of people who wanted to help the Robbie Dean Centre.”

Robbie Dean Centre director Monique Yashinskie graciously thanked the event’s organizing committee, sponsors and all of the guests who helped to make Martini Night a success in support of local mental health services.

“It is important for everyone to understand that the Centre only initiates one fundraiser per year and it has been like this since we opened our doors. It was by far the most successful fundraising event and a huge thank you goes to the many sponsors, volunteers and those who attended – because of you, Martini night 2018 will provide 1300 hours of free counselling in our community,” said Yashinskie.

cip@postmedia.com