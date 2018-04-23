City eliminating vacancy rebate program

A provincial program that forced municipalities to give property tax rebates to owners of vacant properties is one step closer to being eliminated with Pembroke city council agreeing to phase out the scheme by 2021.

The vacancy rebate program allows owners of commercial and industrial buildings to apply for hefty tax refunds 90 days after their properties become vacant. Commercial property owners are eligible for 30 per cent rebates, while industrial property owners can receive a 35 per cent refund on their property taxes.

Around 40 properties receive a vacancy rebate costing the city $125,000 last year. Staff estimates 70 per cent receive the rebate for more than three years.

“The cost of the program is shared by the remaining ratepayers in the city and it is an additional expense in the budget,” city treasurer/deputy clerk Leeann McIntyre explained during a public meeting on vacancy rebate program reform last week. “Some vacant properties remain derelict and having vacancy rebate does not give them incentive to clean them up.”

In 2017, the province gave municipalities the authority to decide whether or not they wanted to continue the program. Since then, 80 per cent of municipalities Last December, council passed a motion to reduce the rebate percentage annually and ultimately eliminate it. This year, commercial and industrial properties will be eligible for a 30 per cent tax rebate. The rebate will be cut to 20 per cent in 2019 and 10 per cent in 2020.

McIntyre said she estimates that over the next four years the city will realize savings of around $162,000. Beginning in 2021, the city will save $125,000 annually.

“Council is considering investing the savings back into the community by transferring it to the Community Improvement Plan Reserve,” McIntyre added. “This is $125,000 that would not have to be collected in the tax levy.”

Economic development officer Heather Salovaara said that property owners are encouraged to take advantage of the many grants available under the plan to assist with attracting tenants. One of the initiatives under the plan is the Downtown Heritage Facade Improvement Program which assists property owners in the downtown core area of Pembroke by providing grants to improve the facades of buildings which incorporate a heritage element. The maximum grant amount is 50 per cent of the cost to improve the historical content of a building’s facade to a maximum of $5,000.00.

“This is the most popular one and it is available to all commercial and industrial buildings across the city.”

