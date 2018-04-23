Maple Fest's sweet taste of spring

PETAWAWA – It’s harvesting time for maple syrup and, once again, hundreds celebrated the season at the annual Maple Fest on April 22.

For more than 20 years, the Petawawa Forestry Sugarbush Maple Fest has served as a welcome spring rite of passage and the largest fundraiser for the Chalk River Lions Club.

Originally scheduled for April 15, the organizing committee decided to wait until the ice melted and the weather warmed up, by having this year’s Maple Fest postponed until April 22.

Once the new date rolled around, the skies were clear, the sun was shining and it was beginning to feel like spring.

With the gates to the Petawawa Forestry Sugarbush opening at 10 a.m., hundreds of cars were driving through bright and early with hungry families eager to be first in line for Maple Fest’s delicious pancake brunch with pure maple syrup harvested from the area’s maple trees.

For the fifth year in a row, the ladies from Drea’s Barber Shop (located in Petawawa) happily volunteered their time to cook up enough pancakes and sausages to feed the hungry lineup.

“We're all from this area and we all used to spend a lot of time out here as young girls,

so to get the opportunity to come out and help at this event is fantastic. We plan on making this a yearly volunteer tradition for at least 25 more years,” said Lisa Rabishaw of Drea’s Barber Shop.

By noon, the hard-working team had cooked up more than 1200 pancakes to serve well over 600 patrons – with at least 100 more attendees patiently waiting in line.

For many of the guests, the Maple Fest has become a family tradition that they eagerly attend year after year.

“My family has been coming out here every year for the past four years,” said Terryick Blimke who attended Maple Fest with his three young kids. “We love the pancakes, the fresh maple syrup, being outside in the forest area and the nice walk to the sugarbush – it's an all around great experience for the family.”

Along with the Barber Shop ladies, Chalk River Lions Club members and other volunteers helped with serving the guests and cleaning up afterwards.

Maple Fest chairwoman Eileen Burke has been the lead organizer for the past 20 years and said it continues to remain a staple community event and a successful fundraiser for the Chalk River Lions Club thanks to the dedicated volunteers and loyal patrons who attend every year.

“It was supposed to be last week and it was postponed because of the weather and today couldn’t be a better day to have it – the weather is beautiful and everyone seems to be having a great time,” said Burke. “The event keeps growing year after year as last year we had 650 guests and this year we’ll have well over 700 by the end.”

