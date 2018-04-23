KILLALOE – A man from Bonnechere Valley Township is facing sexual assault charges following a police investigation into an incident that occurred in January.

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Renfrew County Crime Unit began an investigation after a sexual assault involving a male under the age of 16 was reported to them on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Police have charged a 64 year-old-man with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation, contrary to the Criminal Code. The accused was released on a promise to appear with a court date of Wednesday May 9 at 9:30 a.m. at the Ontario Court of Justice in Killaloe.

Police have withheld the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim.

If anyone has information on this crime, they are asked to contact Detective Constable Philip Holmes of the Renfrew County Crime Unit at 613 - 757 -2600. If you have information on this crime but wish to remains anonymous, please contact Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.valleytips.

