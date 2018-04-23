CARLETON PLACE – The third time was definitely the charm for the Ottawa Junior Senators as the team captured the Bogart Cup Saturday night in Carleton Place.

The Jr. Sens won 5-4 in the highest scoring game of the series, which Ottawa won four games to one. Each game was won by just one goal and two required overtime to settle thing. Both teams now advance to the Fred Page Cup from May 2 to 6 – Ottawa as the host and Carleton Place as the CCHL representative.

This was the third consecutive season the Jr. Sens and Canadians met in the league final with Carleton Place winning the series 4-1 last year and 4-3 in the 2015-16 season.

In game five Saturday night, the Canadians were looking for the win to extend the season as the team was looking to capture a fifth straight Central Canada Hockey League championship. Carleton Place jumped out to an early 1-0 lead as they made Ottawa pay for a goalie interference call. Brett Thorne scored on the power play with the help o Samuel Knoblauch and Sam Allison.

Ottawa captain Owen Guy pulled his team even with his eighth of the playoffs. Elie Boulerice then put the Jr. Sens up 2-1 on the power play with less than five minutes to go in the first. In the final minute, Carleton Place's Travis Broughman made it 2-2.

In the second period, Devon Daniels and Joe Alexander scored to put Ottawa up 4-2. With less than three minutes to go in the period, Zachary Tupker scored to get the Canadians within a goal.

The Canadians's Tim Theocharidis scored two minutes into the third period to tie the score at 4-4. At 12:12, Ottawa's Griffin McGregor scored on the power play and the goal help up as the game winner.

Ottawa goalie Connor Hicks, who stopped 21 of 25 shots he faced in the game, earned the Ben Reinhardt Playoff MVP award.

The three stars were Ottawa's Owen Guy, with a goal and two assists, first; Ottawa's Gabriel Morin, with two assists, second and Carleton Place's Tim Theocharidis, with a goal, third.

In game four April 18 in Ottawa, Carleton Place edged Ottawa 2-1 to stay alive in the series. Scoring for the Canadians were Broughman and Knoblauch both on the power play and for Ottawa Finn Evans, also on the man advantage.

