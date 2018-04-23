The Ontario government is looking to invest $535,600 in the Whitewater Brewing Company over the next five years.

Since 2013, the provincial government’s Eastern Ontario Development Fund (EODF) has committed support of over $55 million, helping to create and retain over 10,000 jobs and leveraging over $570 million in total investments.

On April 20, the provincial government announced its plan to boost regional economic growth in Eastern Ontario by partnering with the region's businesses through the EODF.

“Investing in companies that create good paying, local jobs is important to maintaining healthy and vibrant communities. Our continued support for regional economic development ensures that we keep companies in their communities and attract investments that help grow the local economy,” said Jeff Leal, minister of small business.

The province hand-picked eight qualified businesses from across Eastern Ontario that are among the manufacturing, food processing, life sciences, information and communications technology, tourism and cultural industries. Primarily chosen for their potential to grow and create new jobs, the businesses are expected to create 273 new jobs and support 710 existing positions in the eastern region over the next five years.

Among the chosen few was the Ottawa Valley’s own craft brewery, the Whitewater Brewing Company.

With $535,600 in support from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund over the next five years, Whitewater Brewing Company is hoping to invest in new brewing capacity and efficiency improvements.

Although, the EODF is a tentative investment that is dependent upon the Whitewater Brewing Company achieving its own economic development targets over the next five years.

“While it’s great news, it's conditional on us achieving certain targets and investing a certain amount ourselves – more than $3 million over the next five years,” said Chris Thompson, co-owner of Whitewater Brewing Company. “The targets that we need to hit to receive the money are that we need to invest a large amount of money in both equipment for our growth and potentially new building expansion and we also have to hire an additional 55 employees over the five years. So while the aim is that this project will create that many jobs, at the same time each year we have to add so many jobs, and if we don’t do that then we don’t get the money.”

Thompson expressed that if the company is able to successfully achieve those targets year after year, they’ll be fortunate to receive the $535,600 in EODF funding that will support their plans for greater economic growth and commercial expansion by January 2022.

“It is very exciting and fantastic to have this support from the government but it will require a lot of work on our part in order to meet those targets. It will be very challenging, but I think we can be successful,” said Thompson. “We're continually committed to our efforts in the Ottawa Valley and we want to continue to see Ottawa Valley grow and we're going to do our best to be as big a part of that as possible.”

