Bishop Smith Catholic High School captured first place overall at the Grade 10/11 badminton tournament held recently at Fellowes High School.

Bishop Smith finished the day with 71 points, ahead of second place Opeongo High School, which earned 50 points and third place Fellowes, which accumulated 22 points.

On the competitive side, in boys singles Bishop Smith's Andrew Plazek was first, followed by Caelen Barber of Fellowes in second and Jeanne-Lajoie's Jeffrey McCollough in third.

In girls singles Bishop Smith's Karlina Kerr and Tori Storing, both of Bishop Smith were first and second respectively, and Mackenzie Community School's Kelly Ding was third.

Logan Gauthier and Michael Donnelly of Bishop Smith finished first in boys doubles, followed by Karter Kelly and Lucas Zohr of Opeongo High School second and in third it was Scott Good and Jonathan Peever, also from Opeongo.

In girls doubles, Mallory Gale and Mackennzie Neuman of St. Joseph's Catholic High School were first, Alex Zadow and Brianna Zadow were second and Alison Pecarskie and Megan Sernoskie of Madawaska Valley District High School placed third.

In the mixed doubles, Wyatt Purdon and Kinley Rice of Opeongo finished first, Conrad Cybulskie and Alexis Foley of Bishop Smith were second and Gabriella McGuire and Dakota Perrin of Jeanne-Lajoie finished third.

On the recreational side, in boys singles Nikko Deschamps and Connor Peplinskie, both of Bishop Smith, finished first and second respectively. Bishop Smith was also tops in girls singles with Tara Bradley finishing first and Caitlyn Ryan in second.

In boys doubles, John Enright and Adam Wood of Opeongo were first and Brandon Refuse and Jordan Ehmke of Bishop Smith finished second. In girls doubles, Jeanne-Lajoie's and Faith Brennan finished second and Hilary Dick and Olivia Peever were second.

In the mixed doubles, Opeongo's Alexa Gamache and Tyson Tomasini finished first and Hannah Dubeau and Mitchell Briand of Jeanne-Lajoie finished second.

