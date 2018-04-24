City council is backing a special Canada Day weekend charity concert by country music star Gord Bamford that will go to support the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre.

The Robbie Dean Centre had approached the recreation department to consider partnering with them to host the concert at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on Friday, June 29. Addressing council on plans for the event last week, Monique Yashinskie, administrator of the Robbie Dean Centre, said it is expected that between 700 and 1,000 tickets will be sold adding this is an opportunity to raise awareness for the centre which receives no government financial support.

“To have a person of Mr. Bamford's caliber performing in support of the centre will not only attract individuals that may someday need the centre's services for themselves or someone they care about but also potential funders,” Yashinskie stated in her proposal. “By supporting this event, the city will be bringing a high caliber artist to Pembroke, at a reasonable cost and standing behind the values of the Robbie Dean Centre which continues to change Renfrew County lives making our communities a healthier place to raise our families.”

The 41-year-old Bamford, an Australian-Canadian country music singer, has released five studio albums. Nine of his songs have charted on the Canadian Hot 100 chart. He is currently one of the most decorated artists in Canadian country music with 24 Canadian Country Music Association awards and (CCMA), multi Juno nominations. His latest hit “Neon Smoke” is currently sixth on the country charts.

Bamford has agreed to waive his booking and rider fees and ticket costs to enure the concert is affordable. In return the city was asked to be responsible for lighting and production, bar security, and any staff costs pertaining to stage setup and bar staffing. Recreation manager Ron Conroy explained that they also have requested that the city waive the rental fee for the event. Concert organizers would responsible for stage and dressing room security with volunteers, advertising and ticket costs, artist riders that would include food and accommodations.

The city would retain $1 from every ticket sold at the recreation office as well the proceeds of the bar would be split with 90 per cent going to the city and 10 per cent going to the Robbie Dean Centre. Council expressed enthusiasm for the event.

“People want to have a concert in Pembroke with a big name,” said Councillor Christine Reavie. “The reality is we can't afford an $80,000 ticket price to host a concert.”

Council will make a financial commitment of $20,672 from the city and some in-kind costs such as the rental fee and insurance. Those monies will come from an $80,000 special events budget.

“It will be quite interesting after the performance to see what kind of performance that works in Pembroke,” said Mayor Mike LeMay.

Since opening in 2013, the Robbie Dean Centre has been striving to provide a beacon of hope for individuals and families in distress and crisis that sheds light on their journey to wellness. Situated in five locations throughout Renfrew County, the centre provides walk-in clinics, grief and loss programs and peer support groups. The centre specializes in de-escalating crisis situations. It is only after a person or a family has achieved some form of stabilization that they can begin to effectively look for the services needed to sustain this stability. The Centre becomes the starting point and the first connection to a support system and it is crucial that this first connection has a successful outcome.

SChase@postmedia.com