Petawawa man back in court

A Petawawa man charged after the explosion of a butane marijuana extraction laboratory inside a west-end home made a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Kurt DeHaan, 27, of Petawawa is charged with three counts of possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking – under three kilograms, one count of possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking – over three kilograms, one count of possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of produce a schedule II substance, one count of arson by negligence and one count of possession of counterfeit money.

During an appearance at the Pembroke courthouse, DeHaan's case was adjourned until May 22 to allow counsel pre-trial proceedings to continue. His lawyer is Adrian Cleaver.

On March 8, members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario detachment of the Provincial Police (OPP) responded to house explosion at an address on D'arcy Street. At the time of the explosion one male adult and a three-month-old child were inside the residence. Occupants were transported to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The incident is being investigated by the Ontario Fire Marshall Office and the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU). It was determined that the explosion was a result of a clandestine drug laboratory and CSCU members executed a search warrants the following day.