Nearly 190 athletes recently converged on Bishop Smith to compete in the Grade 9 Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association badminton tournament.

A total of 81 singles games and 141 doubles games were played throughout the day on April 11. At the end of the action, once all of the points were tallied, Renfrew Collegiate Institute finished first overall with 43 points, followed by Fellowes High School in second with 34 points and Opeongo High School rounded out the top three with 22 points.

Players competed in both recreational and competitive divisions.

On the competitive side in girls singles it was Bobbi Lavoie of Valour High School finishing first, followed by Sarah El Fitori of Fellowes High School in second. In boys singles Tristan Gillis of L'Équinoxe finished first, while Quinn McCann of Bishop Smith Catholic High School was second.

In girls doubles, Olivia Smart and El Spooner of Renfrew Collegiate Institute were first, followed by their schoolmates Malorey Lambert and Hannah Hubert in second.

In boys doubles, RCI's Alexander VanderPloeg and Jack Stewart placed first while Bishop Smith's Nikolas Majszki and Nicolas Price were second.

In mixed doubles, Avery Lorbetskie and Will Egan of Opeongo were first and Cassidy McEvoy and Myles Rowe of Fellowes finished second.

In the recreational division, Abbie McGrath of Bishop Smith was first and Lana Alrayyes of Valour was second in the girls singles. In boys singles, Connor Vincent of Opeongo was first while Noah Montgomery of Jeanne-Lajoie was second.

In girls doubles Anne-Li Seguin and Emma Labre also of Jeanne-Lajoie were first followed by Breann Kosnaskie and Mikayla Schison of Fellowes in second.

In the boys doubles, Sean O'Brien and Abram Gleason of Bishop Smith were first and schoolmates David Schori and Connor Reilly finished second.

In the mixed doubles, Opeongo's Tyson Jessup and Brittany were first followed by Allee Fudge and Ethan Austin of Bishop Smith.

Rounding out the overall standings were Arnprior District High School and Bishop Smith tied for fourth with 21 points, Jeanne-Lajoie in sixth with 20 points, St. Joseph's Catholic High School seventh with 12 points, Valour in eighth with 11 points and L'Équinoxe, which had only one athlete, was ninth with five points. Madawaska Valley District High School did not have any athletes in the competitive division.

