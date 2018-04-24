The Attorney General has honoured Faye Cassista for her work with Victim Services of Renfrew County.

On April 12 at Queen’s Park in Toronto, the 2018 Attorney General’s Victim Services Awards of Distinction Ceremony was held to honour individuals and organizations who have provided outstanding services to victims of crime and raised awareness of victims’ issues in Ontario.

Cassista was among the 20 remarkable individuals and organizations from across the province who received the Attorney General's Victim Services Awards of Distinction for their outstanding work on behalf of victims of crime in Ontario.

Since 2002, Victim Services of Renfrew County program coordinator Faye Cassista has served as the lead direct service staff for high risk domestics, sexual assaults, homicides and human trafficking victims. Thanks to her respected relationships with community partners, Cassista has been successful in finding needed services for victims of crime in the county.

To commend Cassista for her excellent work ethic, her commitment to her job and her ability to connect and build rapport with her clients, Victims Services of Renfrew County executive director Lisa Oegema nominated Cassista for the Attorney General’s Victims Services Awards.

“She is recognized for her ability to connect with people and build a trust-based rapport. Using an empowerment approach, she works with individuals to restore their sense of value and help them move forward in their lives,” said Oegema. “In addition to her commitment and front line care for victims, Faye sits on the local situation table and is a founding board and response volunteer member of the local critical incident response team.”

Oegema joined Cassista at the April 12 awards ceremony and was overjoyed to hear that her colleague was selected as a recipient of the 2018 Attorney General’s Award.

“I had the honour of nominating Faye for this provincial award and was pleased to hear she was selected,” said Oegema. “This is a very much deserved recognition of the incredible work that Faye does each and every day with those that she supports who have been victimized by crime or tragedy as well as her work in the community.”

