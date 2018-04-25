Algonquin Students climb their way to the top

Algonquin College’s Urban Forestry-Arboriculture students had an elevated platform on April 24 as they showcased their tree climbing skills at Riverside Park.

This 2017-2018 academic year welcomed the first cohort of the Urban Forestry-Arboriculture program at the Algonquin College Waterfront Campus. The one-year certificate program compliments the long-standing Forestry Technician Diploma program at the campus that has been offered for more than 45 years.

Under the direction of program’s coordinator, Eric Von Luczenbacher, the 17 students were trained in proper arboriculture procedures to prepare them for a career as an arborist.

“This is the first year that we’ve had this program and I’ve received excellent feedback from this first group of students,” said Von Luczenbacher. “As arbostists in urban forest areas, most of the time we're trying to help the trees grow and thrive and reach a nice mature age but also keep them structurally sound because if you have trees breaking or falling it damages property and can hurt people. So our main task is to manage trees and keep them in the area as long as possible.”

From September until April, the arborists-in-training learned about key safety procedures, how to operate a chainsaw, and how to tie various knots while they mastered their tree climbing skills – even in the dead of winter.

“The students are climbing trees the entire school year, even in the winter,” said Von Luczenbacher. “We have an attitude that we have to carry on no matter the weather – so that's what we do. If it's cold out, you just wear more clothes and that’s the way it goes.”

On April 24, the students engaged in a tree climbing competition at Riverside Park, that also served as their final exam and an opportunity for prospective employers to come out and watch the arborists-to-be in action.

“I’ve been approached by many employers and I’d say that after graduation about 80 per cent of these students will already be employed,” said Von Luczenbacher.

The competition tested the students’ tree climbing skills with events designed to simulate the working conditions of arborists in the field.

Strapped into saddles and attached to ropes that had been secured up in the crown of the tree, the students engaged in five tree climbing challenges while their fellow climbers spotted them from below and scorekeepers took notes.

The five events included Open Ascent, Aerial Rescue, Throwline, Belayed Speed and Work Climb.

The challenges saw the students perform such tasks as ascending to a precarious height while moving from limb to limb in the Work Climb, racing up the tree as quickly as possible in the Belayed Speed and Open Ascent, hitting targets in the trees in the Throwline challenge, and carefully rescuing a 175-pound mannequin in the Aerial Rescue.

While each challenge was different in its own way, all were designed to showcase the skill it takes to properly perform tree work.

“There’s a lot of people that came into the course without any prior climbing experience, but today everyone is doing an awesome job, competing confidently and showing off their skills,” said Josh Inglis, one of the students in the program. “I think that through the course you come out with a majorly sought-after skill set that you can’t really get anywhere else.”

Once all points were calculate, the overall winner was Fraser Macleod, followed by Jacob Mehlenbacher in second place and Nick Stewart in third place.

