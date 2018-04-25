A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the break in at Cassidy’s Transfer and Storage in Pembroke that happened sometime overnight on Sunday, April 8 going into Monday, April 9.

In a statement from the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the OPP, police said they arrested Kevin Douglas Rice, 47, of Ottawa after locating him at a Lea Street address in Pembroke on April 24. The next day, the Renfrew County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Crime Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at the residence where the suspect was located. A quantity of cocaine was seized by police.

Rice has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of breach of recognizance, three counts of failing to comply with undertaking, two counts of cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and also possession of clonazepam for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held for a bail hearing on April 25 and he remains in custody until his next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 27.

Earlier this month a Pembroke man was charged in connection with the break in and theft at Cassidy’s Transfer and Storage.

Joseph McLeod, 35, of Pembroke is charged with break, enter and committing an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

On Thursday, April 12 members of the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit, OPP's Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit and the Renfrew County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a residence on Pembroke Street West in Pembroke. As a result of the search, police recovered a significant amount of property stolen from Cassidy's Transfer and Storage on MacKay Street.

