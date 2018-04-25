The Ottawa Valley Tourist Association (OVTA) has announced the finalists for the 2018 Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards.

The OVTA received nominations from across the Ottawa Valley. A judging panel made up of members of the association’s board of directors and a representative of the warden of the County of Renfrew will be tasked with the challenge of selecting a winner for each category of the awards.

“The Ottawa Valley Tourism Awards are an annual celebration of the most dedicated, creative and supportive tourism partners in the Ottawa Valley,” said OVTA communications co-ordinator, Lauren McIllfaterick. “The quality of nominations received this year is outstanding. I don’t envy the judges who have the hard job of selecting only one winner per category.”

The finalists for the Marilyn Alexander Tourism Champion of the Year award are: Bob Peltzer and Teresa Hebb.

This year’s Business of Distinction finalists are: Whitewater Brewing Co., Valley Cycle Tours, and the Renfrew County ATV Club.

In the Special Event of the Year category, the finalists are: the Upper Ottawa River Race and Paddle Festival, Renfrew’s Frewtober Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival, Cavestock – A Subterranean Concert Series, Ontario Festival of Small Halls and Paddle and Fiddle the Bonnechere.

Award winners will be announced at the annual Ottawa Valley Tourism Conference and OVTA annual general meeting on Monday, April 30, at Santa Fe Southwestern Grill in downtown Renfrew.

Tickets start at $55 to attend the full-day conference, or free if only attending either the tourism awards ceremony or the AGM portion.

Full conference details, including registration information, can be found at www.OttawaValley.Travel or by calling 613-732-4346.

The OVTA is the official destination marketing organization for the Upper Ottawa Valley and proudly represents more than 235 tourism businesses, comprised of attractions and events, accommodation, dining and retail establishments, craft breweries, rafting companies and outfitters, artists and galleries, and municipalities, as well as media and industry suppliers. The OVTA is supported by the County of Renfrew, Renfrew County municipalities and the City of Pembroke.

