PRH joins Kids Health Alliance

The Pembroke Regional Hospital hopes to bring health care closer to home for the area's children and youth.

The hospital announced on Tuesday it is joining the Kids Health Alliance, an official partnership aimed at improving health care for children who receive services at more than one facility. The arrangement will immediately focus on enhancing pediatric care in the emergency room and promote innovation by collaborating on research and education.

The Kids Health Alliance was created last June to improve pediatric care in the province in part through better communication. Pembroke Regional Hospital (PRH) becomes the third community to join the partnership which began with The Hospital for Sick Children, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

“Today's announcement about our partnership with Kids Health Alliance aligns us with the very best leaders in pediatric care in our province,” PRH president and CEO Pierre Noel said a press conference at the hospital. “Being a part of the Kids Health Alliance will enable our team to provide a high quality, consistent, coordinated approach to care for our child and youth patient population through the patient population through the sharing of specialized resources and expertise, and through collaboration on research and education.”

Currently PRH sees 6,500 kids in the emergency department as well as bringing into the world 700 kids in their maternity program. They provide neonatal resuscitation, well baby care, pediatric surgeries and ambulatory clinics, including services to treat pediatric diabetes. However, children and youth in the Eastern and Western Champlain Local Health Integration Networks have less access to physician services than those living in Ottawa and have 2.37 times the emergency department visits expected at the provincial average.

“It is difficult for providers to deliver comprehensive supports to children, youth and families and for families to access the services they need as there is no system of care for children and youth in the region, and there are few clear evidence-based pathways of care,” said Noel adding joining the alliance makes this an important day for the hospital. “It's not something for the short term.”

Thanks to the alliance, PRH will be able in the future to share specialized resources and expertise and enhance the coordination of care. Eventually it will see enhanced access to services at PRH and locally and a better system of care for kids in the entire region, expanding to such areas as such as rehabilitation and mental health services.

CHEO and president Alex Munter said that over the years CHEO and PRH have enjoyed a good collaboration, however, this takes that relationship to a new level as they both strive to improve access to quality care for the benefit of children and youth. Munter added his senior staff will be meeting with PRH physicians and administrators to map out what they can do to better improve care.

“Folks in Renfrew County should understand that CHEO will always be there for you, but we know that 85 per cent of children in the province of Ontario go to an emergency department at a community hospital and we don't want kids to have to travel the 90 minutes if they don't need to,” “So if we can work with you to help Pembroke Regional Hospital to be able to respond here to the needs of those patients, that's better for those families who count on high quality care.”

Many are anxious to see the results of the partnership. Petawawa resident Jessi-Lee Barney has a two-year-old daughter with a congential heart defect that was discovered during an emergency room visit to the PRH. While she said her daughter's condition is stable and slow to progress, she must currently travel to CHEO for echocardiograms and physician follow up. Barney hopes she can one day have those tests done in Pembroke.

“We can appreciate the long drives in snow storms and in traffic,” said Barney.

SChase@postmedia.com