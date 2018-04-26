Intermediate students are invited to an event that will be Opening the Doors to Future Opportunities.

On May 26, the Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) will be partnering with Algonquin College to host the Opening Doors to Future Opportunities information session for parents and students in Grades 7 and 8.

Taking place in the foyer of Algonquin College from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., RCDSB teachers along with Algonquin College students and professors will be on hand to answer questions about academic planning, determining the high school courses they will need in order to step into their post-secondary program of choice, and the various post-secondary pathways available to them (including apprenticeship, college, university and the workplace).

“There will be an assortment of Algonquin College professors and our RCDSB staff, including our student success leaders, who will be able to talk about these various academic options and what secondary courses they will need to have a red seal of a specialist high skills major or to enrol in a particular post-secondary program for instance,” said RCDSB director of education Pino Buffone

According to Buffone, the event aims to be highly informative as it will help families start the conversation about future educational opportunities while discovering the steps and supports that are available to help their children achieve their academic goals.

“It’s important to at least expose our intermediate students to these options so that they can start to think about various program pathways and course options they can take in a four-year secondary program students,” said Buffone. “It really gets them thinking a year or two earlier, and gets them interested in some things they may not have known were available. This is an opportunity for our students to get a sense of what options are out there and what are the pathways they could explore that will connect them to their passion.”

For those who wish to attend, pre-registration is required by this Monday, May 1.

For more information, contact sweeneyc@rcdsb.on.ca and pre-register by visiting www.eventbrite.ca/e/opening-the-doors-to-future-opportunities-tickets-44370970768

cip@postmedia.com