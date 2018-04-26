Trade Show expanded to two days

This Mother’s Day weekend, take your mother out for a day of shopping and networking at the fourth annual Downtown Connect Trade Show.

Organized by the Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA), this year’s trade show has been expanded into a two-day event that will begin on May 11th from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and conclude with the traditional full-day show on May 12th.

“It’s Mother’s Day weekend, so it’s a great event to enjoy with mom or grandma, check things out and explore the community, then you still have Sunday to do all the intimate family stuff for Mother's Day,” said Heather Sutherland, PBIA manager.

The opening night will welcome the event’s 60 vendors and feature an exclusive fashion show organized by boutique owner Renae Rotblatt of Dot. (70 Pembroke St. West).

“Renae is taking the reigns on the show that will showcase but she is looking at possibly working with some other local fashion partners as well,” said Sutherland. “It’ll be geared primarily towards women and Renae will also have exclusive available to anyone who attends.”

This year’s vendors will include a mixture of new and returning faces from local businesses, organizations, service groups, schools, restaurants and retailers/

Some of the participants will include Giant Tiger, Pick-It-Fence, Ottawa Valley Apparel, Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre and Joe’s Family Pizzeria. Other exhibitors will range from food to health services to financial institutions or local non-profits.

“Last year was the first year we opened it up to all businesses in the region, as originally it was just open to Downtown Pembroke and chamber members,” said Sutherland. “But once again we’ve shifted the focus and made it a community-wide event to showcase products and services from businesses in both Downtown Pembroke and beyond.”

After its inaugural success in 2017, the trade show will be bringing back its Speaker Series that will feature engaging discussions with representatives from four local businesses. This year’s speakers will include Pembroke History Tours’ Treena Hein who will be engaging the audience in discussions about the Booth family and other local history, health and wellness coach Corrisa Levair who will be talking about the benefits of essential oils, and two more speakers who are yet to be confirmed.

Also new to this year, Remedy Skate and Snow’s Kayleigh Wallace will be leading a free skateboard workshop to promote boarding and to teach youth about proper techniques and tricks. Meanwhile, Thai Gardens’ owner Nita Polsri will be showcasing the art of Thai dancing and Thai boxing.

In years past, the event has typically attracted around 1000 guests and Sutherland is hoping to welcome just as many (or more) this year.

“Last year, we welcomed nearly 1000 attendees and I noticed that a lot of them were engaging in really good one-on-one conversations with the vendors,” said Sutherland. “It’s just great to share what the region has to offer and give these local vendors a platform to showcase their services and engage with the community on a more personal level.”

Sutherland expressed that the event serves as an excellent opportunity to reconnect with friends, network with local business owners, see what the region has to offer and enter draws to win big prizes.

Overall though, the main objective is for the community to come together and have a good time.

“It’s a really nice mix of culture, community and businesses from all around the area,” said Sutherland. “A perfect way to enjoy a fun community day and explore what the area has to offer.”

