Wine Tasting Friday at Champlain Trail Museum

“Got kids? We’ve got wine.”

That’s the tagline for the Champlain Trail Museum’s third annual W.T.F. Wine Tasting Friday which follows the theme of parenthood as the event will be leading up to Mother’s Day.

Taking place on May 11 from 7 p.m until 9 p.m., WTF will serve as a perfect Friday night outing for anyone who needs a couple of hours to have fun, enjoy quality wine and cheese, and support local.

“The Champlain Trail Museum is a strategic partner with the City of Pembroke and to be successful they need donations. So this wine and cheese night is a fundraiser for them which I think is fabulous as it's a good way to raise funds and offers people the chance to tour the museum and enjoy a nice night out,” said Pembroke Mayor Mike LeMay.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy samples of wine from Pelee Island Winery paired with cheeses by Ivanhoe Cheese courtesy of Gay Lea Foods and Cedar Creek Farm out of Shawville. The event will also feature hors d’oeuvres provided by Ullrich's on Main, olive oil and balsamic vinegar tastings from The Urban Gourmet and samples from The Courtyard Bistro.Wilkies Bakery will be making their debut at the event by providing some tasty morsels as well.

While sipping wine and enjoying the array of tasty cheese samples and hors d’oeuvres, guests will be serenaded throughout the evening with live musical entertainment by Stacey Graveline.

Tickets are available in advance at the Museum or online for $25.00 per person, or $20.00 for members of the Ottawa Valley Historical Society. Tickets can be purchased at the museum (by cash only) or online through the Champlain Trail Museum’s website. Those interested in the event are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance as a limited number are available.

The Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village is the largest Museum in Renfrew County with more than 10,000 artifacts among its collection. Located in Pembroke, the Museum is owned and operated by the Ottawa Valley Historical Society and is funded by the municipalities of Pembroke and Laurentian Valley.

