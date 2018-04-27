Six inductees named to the PSEHOF Class of 2018

PETAWAWA – Canadian country music star Jason Blaine and former NHL forward Ray Sheppard are among the six inductees going into the inaugural class of the Petawawa Sports and Entertainment Hall of Fame, it was announced Thursday.

Former Detroit Red Wings star Roy Giesebrecht, renowned baritone singer Joshua Hopkins, Petawawa ski hill founder Fred Molson and dedicated sports and community leader Willard Mohns round out the Class of 2018 which will be officially inducted on Friday, June 15 in a ceremony at the Petawawa Civic Centre. Former Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MP Hector Clouthier will be the master of ceremonies.

“We could not have a more exceptional inaugural class,” PSEHOF president Gary Serviss said during a press conference at the site of the Hall of Fame inside the Civic Centre' library lobby. “These six individuals have been extraordinary ambassadors for our community and the contributions they've made in their respective fields have put Petawawa on the map.”

Formed in 2017, the Petawawa Sports and Entertainment Hall of Fame (PSEHOF) recognizes entertainers, athletes and teams who have made significant achievements, achieved outstanding and extraordinary success in Canada or abroad or who have made an outstanding and extraordinary contribution to sports or entertainment in Petawawa as a builder. This past fall, a nomination committee considered several extraordinary candidates whose names had been submitted from the community. Based on those deliberations, the committee submitted to the PSEHOF Board of Directors six successful recipients.

“People around here may be shocked to learn who has lived and come from this town and gone on to do great things,” added Serviss.

The PSEHOF's board of directors set aside special praise for the $15,000 donation from the Petawawa Fundraising Committee, Rona Petawawa, which donated the materials, Glenergy, which donated the electrical lighting, and the staff of the parks and recreation department and the Civic Centre for their assistance in the construction of the physical hall of fame, situated across from the Rotary Room. Serviss also thanked the Petawawa Public Library board and the Town of Petawawa council for their support.

Mayor Bob Sweet congratulated the six inductees and the PSEHOF board of directors for their work over the past three years to the hall a reality. He added it is noteworthy that the Hall of Fame will be located at the Civic Centre, the cultural hub of the community.

“I think the individuals have been well chosen and they represent a tremendous cross-section of our community,” said Sweet. “They have contributed enormously to the quality of life that we enjoy here.”

The PSEHOF nomination committee selected two entertainers, two athletes and two builders for the Class of 2018:

-Jason Blaine is a top-charting Canadian country music artist who won the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Award for single of the year in 2012. He has also raised $300,000 for various causes in the Pembroke-Petawawa area.

-Joshua Hopkins is a world-renowned baritone and a graduate of General Panet High School. He has enjoyed international success performing with the world's great symphonies including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Amsterdam and Oslo.

-Ray Sheppard played 817 career NHL games for Detroit, Florida, Carolina, San Jose and Buffalo scoring 357 goals and 300 assists. He also appeared in the 1995 and 1996 Stanley Cup playoffs.

-The late Roy Giesebrecht played 135 games for the Detroit Red Wings from 1938 to 1942 scoring 27 goals and 51 assists. He earned the name “Hat Trick Kid of Detroit” for scoring three goals in his very first NHL game.

-Fred Molson opened the Petawawa Ski Hill in the winter of 1958. For more than 50 years, Molson maintained the world`s shortest downhill and operated the lift for skiers who would go onto win provincial and national competitions.

-The late Willard Mohns was a prolific hockey and baseball player. The former Petawawa Village councillor was a driving force behind the building of the Catwalk, Indian Ball Diamond and the Civic Centre.

