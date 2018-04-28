Community Living marking 60th anniversary

Community Living Upper Ottawa Valley will be marking a huge anniversary this year celebrating 60 years of working towards removing societal barriers and spreading a message of inclusion.

Speaking to Renfrew County council during their monthly session, Community Living executive director Chris Grayson announced their 60 Random Acts of Kindness initiative to mark the diamond anniversary. From September to April, Community Living staff, board members and people supported by the organization will be carrying out random acts of kindness throughout the Ottawa Valley.

“Today we have supports for 150 people,” said Grayson. “We are growing, there is no doubt about it.”

The agency has just received their third accreditation and were honoured with the International Award of Excellence by the Council on Quality and Leadership. Community Living has been lauded for helping create more inclusive residential settings, moving away from segregated community programming and engaging the community on how to include individuals with intellectual disabilities in their workplaces, organizations and volunteer initiatives.

Incorporated as a charitable non-profit Ontario corporation in 1958, the association was established by families who wanted their children with intellectual disabilities to have opportunities to learn. They established local schools, and as their children grew to adulthood they helped create activity centre's, a sheltered workshop, group homes, apartment programs, family support, child development centre's, supported living and supported employment. In the past ten years Community Living has focused on creating individualized services and funding within its operations.

Today, the agency employs 120 people in full-time and part-time roles with a $7.4 million budget. Grayson estimated that some $5.6 million, or 85 per cent of their budget, goes directly back into the community each year.

“We recognize there are opportunities to grow,” added Grayson.

One of the biggest challenges is recruiting qualified employees to meet the demands of the organization. Grayson said they are working with Algonquin College to try and fill some of those vacancies.

With the 60 Random Acts of Kindness initiative, Community Living plans to host a free movie event open to the public, sponsor a runner for a local marathon, donate laundry pods to an area laundromat, register a child to participate on a summer baseball team. During Community Living Month in May, the agency will be sharing 31 Days of Inclusion on Facebook. The 31 posts will feature stories of inspiration, vision, challenges and accomplishments made over the past 60 years.

SChase@postmedia.com