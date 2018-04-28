Git 'Er Done Mud Run coming back on May 26

PETAWAWA - The stage is set for the third annual Git 'Er Done Mud Run in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

On Saturday, May 26, hundreds of participants will once more converge on the world famous Wilderness Tours near Foresters Falls in Whitewater Region where they will be challenged to negotiate 6.5 kilometres of terrain and tackle 18 daunting, dirty obstacles in the name of fighting cancer. The honourary survivor for the 2018 run is Desiree Crevier, a military wife and mother of six children.

To complete the extreme course requires endurance and spirit as individuals and teams trek across Whitewater Country, following steep forest paths, slogged through mud pits, clamber over walls and through obstacles.Last year's event brought in $83,982 with 700 competitors. This year, organizers hope to raise $90,000.

“This year's goal is $90,000 and together with our hardworking committee, volunteers, registered teams and all the community, we feel we can accomplish our goal,” said Lana Gorr, community engagement specialist with the Canadian Cancer Society.

All obstacles are being custom built in the back country behind Wilderness Tours, this year's site sponsor, and will involve being as much as waist-deep in muddy water. This year's race will again include the two-kilometre Muddy Buddies fun run for kids ages six to 12 who must negotiate 13 obstacles. Event chairwoman Lisa Lance said this unique fundraising event for the Canadian Cancer Society has gained in popularity.

“This is about challenging yourself,” said Lance. “It's really empowering. It get people out so they can push themselves and get active.”

There is also new competitor race which costs $75 to register with $150 in guaranteed pledges. This special competitor run is a timed run, open to ages 16 and up. For more information about the run, visit the event website at: www.giterdonemudrun.ca.

SChase@postmedia.com