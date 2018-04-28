New era for Calvin United Church

A new era has begun at Calvin United with the storied Pembroke church welcoming a ministry team to its congregation.

Until last year, the church was led by a single pastor. However, recently the church welcomed Reverend Tiina Cote, who will be sharing the pastor's duty with Susan DeHaan, who currently presides over St. Andrew’s United Church in Chalk River.

While Rev. Cote will be focusing on leading services and overseeing Calvin's redevelopment project, which includes the future use of the Calvin Hall, Pastor DeHaan will take on pastor care and funerals, while also delivering one sermon a month. They took over from interim pastor Peter Bartlett in October, however, it was only recently that the ministry team was officially declared in a covenant service held at the church.

“We're all here together to keep working in the way God is leading us and so the church can move into the future,” said Rev. Cote.

Rev. Cote has 20 years of ministry with The United Church of Canada and their partners globally. She graduated from Emmanuel College in Toronto. Ordained in 2007, her work has taken her to Toronto, Kitchener, Hamilton, Welland and Tanzania in East Africa. After feeling a call to the church, Pastor DeHaan entered Designated Lay Minister training in 2010. Since that time she has ministered at St. Andrew's and is the chaplain to Branch 562 Royal Canadian Legion in Chalk River.

Formed as a Presbyterian church in 1849, Calvin joined the United Church of Canada, an amalgamation of the Methodist, Congregational and part of the Presbyterian churches, in 1925. Today, the congregation has 300 member families from Pembroke, Petawawa and the surrounding area. In the past year, the congregation has expressed a desire to fulfill a major need in the community beyond offering spiritual guidance. Through the Calvin Infrastructure Task Force, the church is developing a major seniors affordable housing project that will see them convert their hall into an apartment complex.

“The history of the church will not carry it forward in this culture,” added Rev. Cote. “You need to have the people really focused on what the will of God wants them to do and that's the need of the day.”

