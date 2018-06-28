Adult graduates receive high school diplomas

Taking the first step toward higher education is not an easy one, but for many adult high school graduates, it is one that they won’t forget.

The Renfrew County Adult High School program allows mature students to complete courses required to gain their high school credential, to improve grades in courses they’ve taken previously, or to complete required prerequisites for post-secondary studies.

This year, thirty-six students graduated from the Pembroke campus’ program to earn their Ontario Secondary School Diplomas (OSSD), with 11 graduates accepting them in person on June 26.

With the ceremony taking place at the Knight of Columbus in Pembroke, the proud graduates received their diplomas and pumped their fists in the air as their friends and families members gave them a standing ovation.

While valedictorian John Burrows was unable to attend the ceremony, many congratulatory remarks were offered by members of the Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB).

Among those remarks, RCDSB’s continuing education vice-principal Dave Prange offered a poignant address in which he quoted author Ethan Hawke’s “Rules for a Knight”.

“Where there are peaks there will be valleys,” began Prange. “Like a dead branch falling from a tree which then decomposes and nourishes the soil, your disappointments can transform into the element of change and growth. You will make mistakes and people you love will make mistakes, but remember to judge yourself not on your worst but on your best. A knight knows that success is most easily measured by how he handles the disappointments.”

Prange added that it takes a lot of resilience to return to high school in adulthood, whether it be for career advancement or the simply the self-satisfaction of completing those studies and having the diploma to show for it. He encouraged the graduates to refer to the “Rules for a Knight” as rules for their lives, and to continue to remain resilient and march forward through life, whether they encounter a peak or a valley.

“What I’ve seen in all of you is tremendous resilience and strength of character,” said Prange. “Moving forward, if you live by these ‘Rules for a Knight’, then you'll continue to be on the right path.”

Brad Quinn, a teacher with the Renfrew County District School Board's continuing education program, said this was a very joyous day. He expressed that graduation day is always very exciting for the adult collegiate who get to see the culmination of all their hard work and determination while celebrating in their accomplishments.

“A lot of them have kids and jobs and they’ve experienced a lot of things that our regular high school grads haven’t been through,” said Quinn. “So going back to school and graduating really shows their resilience and determination. It’s a very special day for the graduates and their families.”

One of those proud graduates was 29-year-old Katelyn Sarazin, a proud mother of an 11-year-old who was more than pleased to show her son the reward of hard work and determination.

“It’s been a long time coming and it means a lot that I’ve finally achieved this,” said Sarazin. “I think it’s really important to go back and finish your education, especially if you have a child. It provides a good example for them and it shows that even if you put something on hold for a little bit you can always go back and get it done – it’s never too late.”

The Pembroke campus award winners are as follows: John Burrows was the Valedictorian, Tammy Nystad received the Principal’s Award and the Best Attendance Award, Stefanie Lauzon was named Most Improved, Liam Benoit received the Co-op Award, Stuart Harding earned the English Award and Anthony LeRoy was the recipient of the Math Award.

Members of the entire Class of 2018 are Anya Behnke, Axel Behnke, Liam Benoit, Brandon Blair, Joshua Bond, Jenna Brandt, John Burrows, Katie Cameron, Linda Dombroskie, Zach Fournier, Randi Foster, Holly Gleason, Stuart Harding, Shawn Henry, Jesse Immel, Ashley Kerr, Kody Kreiger, Savannah Landry, Stefanie Lauzon, Anthony LeRoy, Austin Madill, Debbie Marquardt, Marianna Mascioli, Patrick McKee, Tammy Nystad, Nathaniel Ringleberg, Megan Robinson, Katelyn Sarazin, Phil Soulard, Joe Tompkins, Sarah Turcotte, Melissa Ward, Scott Wallace, Mystal White, Joseph Wilson and Samantha Wilson.

cip@postmedia.com