Parkinson's Support Group offers hope

Hope is strong with Pembroke’s Parkinson’s Support Group at Marianhill.

According to Parkinson Canada, Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive disease of the nervous system that is marked by tremors, muscle rigidity, and slow movement. Associated with degeneration of the basal ganglia of the brain and a deficiency of the neurotransmitter dopamine, Parkinson’s has also been known to lead to anxiety and depression. The disease chiefly affects middle-aged and elderly people, but Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease can affect anyone younger than 50 years of age. While there is currently no cure, people can treat their symptoms with medication and continue to live long and healthy lives.

In 2016, Marianhill founded a Parkinson’s Support Group to provide helpful information and a local support network to dozens of people living with the disease, along with their caregivers.

With 34 people currently registered, the group typically meets once a month to discuss challenges, offer encouragement, share success stories or ask questions of each other in an emotionally supportive environment.

Group facilitator Lindsey Robert said that each participant comes in with their own key knowledge about Parkinson’s and is willing to pass that knowledge onto others. Through that offering of support, the group has experienced tremendous growth over the past year and has formed a unique bond and support network with one another.

“For me to sit here as a facilitator of the group, I’m absolutely humbled and I just hope that more people attend and really see what's unique and special about this group. From the way that they support each other, the way that they're open and honest, the way that any subject is on the table and just the comfort level,” said Robert.

Through the monthly meetings, the group has been tremendously effective in helping participants cope with the day-to-day realities of having Parkinson's disease.

Many participants expressed that one of the biggest hurdles with having Parkinson’s is recovering from symptoms of depression and anxiety.

After being diagnosed Parkinson’s more than three years ago, Jo Seggie-Flemming shared her tale of finding ways to manage her symptoms and consequently re-discovering her health and happiness.

“Prior to my diagnose I was so depressed and so debilitated that I couldn’t even brush my hair. ,” she said. “Since then, I’ve learned to recover from my motor problems through physiotherapy and manger my symptoms of anxiety and depression through medication and exercise. I’ve now recovered my strength, recovered some mental clarity and i would say that i am healthier and better now than i was five years ago before I was diagnosed.”

According to Seggie-Flemming, it was also the Parkinson’s Support Group that helped her along that journey towards discovering a newfound strength and hope – which she aims to share with others.

“I learned the saying ‘Nope, Hope and Cope’,” she said. “Nope because ‘it's not your fault, you didn't do anything wrong', Cope is to 'learn some strategies that work for you' and then Hope 'because it is a fast-moving scientific area where new discoveries are coming out all the time and there is hope that you can have a comfortable life with Parkinson's.”

The benefits of the Parkinson’s Support Group are also experienced by caregivers, as Laverne Fielding attested to.

“I’m my husband’s caregiver and this Support Group has been fantastic and has helped us to realize that we’re not alone,” said Fielding. “Being alone is the hardest thing, even for the caregiver, because most of us take care of our loved one 24/7 and it’s a big job. So it’s nice to have this group to come to, share our worries with and receive support from once a month.”

Similarly, Peter Leigh said that he’s many new friendship through the Parkinson’s Support Group who have greatly aided him on his journey by providing him with insight and support.

“Through this group I became aware that there are many more people living with this disease, more than I thought, said Leigh. “It was a bit overwhelming the first time I came in, but it's become a camaraderie that I love to share.”

Moving forward, the group will be taking a summer break but will return to their monthly sessions on September 17 at Marianhill (600 Cecilia Street, Pembroke). For this interested in attending future sessions, contact Anne Goodwin at 613-633-4317.

cip@postmedia.com