Rainwater Whiskey to join Gord Bamford this Friday

Rainwater Whiskey will be joining country superstar Gord Bamford to kick off Canada Day weekend in Pembroke.

Taking place the night of June 29, at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, Rainwater Whiskey will be providing the opening entertainment for Bamford’s Canada Day benefit concert to support the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre.

While the country-rock quartet is currently based in Ottawa, Rainwater Whiskey’s roots are strongly grounded in the Ottawa Valley.

Both the bassist (Robert Pallen) and singer-guitarist (Thomas Watson) grew up in Douglas and still consider themselves Valley boys.

“My mother also used to work out in Pembroke so I attended my junior kindergarten years and went to Wise Owl Daycare in Pembroke. Even now, with my mom still living in Douglas and my dad in Eganville, I consider myself a Valley boy,” said Watson.

Having many fond childhood memories of Douglas and Pembroke as well, Watson expressed that his heart will always reside in the Ottawa Valley and he’s more than excited to be playing a show in his old stomping grounds.

According to Watson, this will be the band’s third time playing a show in Pembroke and they hope that that number keeps growing.

“We played at the KI 25th Anniversary Party last summer and most recently we put on the tailgate show for the Jason Blaine Charity Golf Classic a few weeks ago,” said Watson.

He said that he’s especially pleased to be providing the opening entertainment at the Gord Bamford benefit concert as it’s in support of the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre – a cause that’s close to his heart.

“It’s pretty awesome to have this opportunity to open for Gord Bamford and to support a great cause like the Robbie Dean Centre. I have some family members who’ve had to use mental health services, so it means a lot to be able to support a place like Robbie Dean,” said Watson.

Hosted by the City of Pembroke in partnership with the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre, the show will serve as a benefit concert with a portion of the sales going towards the Robbie Dean Centre to fund their counselling services and programs.

Tickets for the show are available at the city's recreation office at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, by calling 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or at www.gordbamford.com

