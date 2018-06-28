WHITEWATER REGION – The body of a swimmer who went missing on the Ottawa River last Friday has been found.



The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed late Wednesday evening that the combined search effort involving members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Aviation Unit (OPP helicopter), Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) and Emergency Response Team (ERT) had located the body of a male. The body has been identified as Samuel Patrick Eli Christiansen, 20, of Petawawa. Christiansen, a native of B.C., served with the Royal Canadian Dragoons based at Garrison Petawawa.



Police said the body was located in the same vicinity where Christiansen is reported to have been swimming in a section of rapids in the Ottawa River adjacent to Grants Settlement Road in Whitewater Region. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.



Information concerning the soldier's safety had been posted on Facebook by Canadian Military News, a site based out of Sherbrooke, Quebec.



Trooper Christiansen’s family confirmed to a B.C. newspaper Wednesday that he was missing on the Ottawa River. In a statement to the Surrey Now-Leader, Capt. Mike Oviatt, with the Rocky Mountain Rangers, expressed the family's gratefulness to the community and asked that their privacy be respected “while they deal with this difficult situation.”



The garrison could not be reached for comment Wednesday. The young man disappeared on Friday night at around 8:30 p.m. while swimming in the Lorne Rapid on the Ottawa River situated six kilometres east of Beachburg. The missing man had entered the water earlier that evening with a second man, also from Petawawa. Both men became caught in the current. The second male eventually made his way to shore and summoned help.



Members of the OPP, Whitewater Region Fire Department, Garrison Petawawa Fire Department and Renfrew County Paramedics responded and were assisted in the initial search by local professionals from the township's whitewater rafting community. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified and two helicopters with Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) technology were deployed to the area to assist in the search. Later, the OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit joined the operation.



Authorities had asked Hydro Quebec to temporarily lower the water levels on June 27 in order to assist police divers with their search operations.



