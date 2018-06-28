Rotary Club entombs time capsule

The Rotary Club of Pembroke celebrated its 75th anniversary through the creation and installation of a time capsule.

Founded on June 1, 1943, the Rotary Club of Pembroke has been a major positive force in the community and immediate region, fulfilling its motto of ‘service above self’.

Reflecting on their club’s illustrious history and looking forward to its bright future, Rotary members created a time capsule with historical and memorable items from throughout the club’s 75 years. The artifacts included 14 Rotary pins, photographs, as well as a memory stick containing history Rotary documents and letters from current members along with Mayor Mike LeMay.

“It's important to inform the community and to share our enthusiasm for the fact that we're celebrating our 75th anniversary,” said Romeo Levasseur, Rotary Club member. “The Rotary Club was founded in Pembroke in 1943 and ever since that particular day the Rotary Club has been one of the more prominent service clubs in the community. We were one of the first, if not the first, service club to embrace women as members. That along with the creation of Rotary Park are just some of the many community contributions we’ve achieved over the years. So today the creation of this time capsule is to celebrate our 75th and preserve those many accomplishments”

On June 28, City of Pembroke deputy mayor Ron Gervais joined Rotary members for the official time capsule instalment ceremony at Rotary Park.

Gervais commented on the many ways that the Rotary Club has supported Pembroke over the past 75 years, through their ongoing volunteer efforts to give back to the community.

“It's not just limited to Rotary Park but they do things throughout the City of Pembroke in terms of the many programs and events they organize,” said Gervais. “They do a fabulous job and so the City of Pembroke is proud to be a partner with the Rotary Club and see everything that they accomplish.

Rotary Club President Rick Eustace pressed that the capsule serves to preserve the club’s 75 years of history for many years to come, so that future members will be informed of the many milestones and successes that were achieved from 1943 to 2018.

“The main importance of today is just to bring a message to the future members of our club so that they can look back and see that they’re probably facing the same problems and enjoying the same things that we enjoy,” said Eustace.

After exchanging the celebratory remarks, Demers Masonry entombed the stainless steel capsule within the Terry O’Neill Building at Rotary Park.

The time capsule will be re-opened in 25 years to mark the local club’s 100th anniversary.

cip@postmedia.com