The Rotary Club of Pembroke is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring a “Grandbaby Calendar Contest.”

This is a fun occasion where Renfrew County grandparents have an opportunity to show off their grandchildren born between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2018 by submitting their best amateur photos in our “Grandbaby Calendar Contest.”

For a $25 entry fee, the photo is submitted to compete in one of the 12 categories. Winners will be featured in the calendar. All entrants will have their names entered for a grand prize draw.

The entry deadline for photos is midnight, August 31.

All funds raised from the calendars will be shared equally in support of the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign (Africa) as well as Family and Children’s Services of Renfrew County to support grandparents who are raising or acting as a parent to their grandchildren.

Registration forms for the Rotary Club of Pembroke “Grandbaby Calendar Contest” can be picked up at Canadian Tire Pembroke, the Pembroke Mall Office, Moncion Metro or by contacting Chris St Jean 613-732-8247, or email at stjeancm@bell.net.

