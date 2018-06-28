WHITEWATER REGION – The roads of Whitewater Region will be alive with cyclists July 7 for the Tour de Whitewater.

Following a successful Tour de Whitewater Canada 150 ride last year, the organizing committee made up of approximately 15 people decided to make the bike ride an annual event. The event offers distances for riders of all abilities with a 10- kilometre Family Ride, 30/50/100/150-kilometre road rides and 60-kilometre road ride primarily on gravel roads. All route maps can be found online.

Last year more than 300 participants took part and organizers are hoping for the same number or more this year. The rides are self supported and meant to be fun. There are no prizes for speed although organizers anticipate some friendly rivalries. Cyclists are encouraged to select a distance that allows them to finish by noon at the latest.

The organizing committee has partnered with Westmeath and District Recreation Association (WDRA), the Township of Whitewater Region, the Local 4-H Club and the Ottawa Valley Cycling Active Transportation Association (OVCATA).

The event not only encourages healthy active living across all ages, but it also showcases the community and the excellent cycling opportunities that exist in and across the rural landscape. It is very much a community event with a large number of volunteers. Individuals and groups, such as the Riverview Senior Social Club (RSSC), volunteer to do everything from parking, to signage along routes, to greeting riders and processing registration.

All money raised stays in the community to promote a healthy lifestyle. Registration is online and closes July 6 at 5 p.m. The cost is $30 per entry and this entitles the registrant to the 4-H barbecue dinner. Children 10 and under registering for the 10-km family ride pay $10. Walk-in registration will be available for $40 (cash) the day of the ride.

Members of the Whitewater Fire Department, County of Renfrew Paramedic Services and Ontario Provincial Police will be on hand to provide support. Bike mechanics will be on hand to help with technical needs, as will an athletic therapist to help alleviate any post ride aches and pains. GearHeads, Jamieson Travel and Valley Tours and Wilderness Tours are major contributors to the ride.

There are many door prizes. Please see the group's Facebook Page or BlogSpot for details as they are continually updated. Anyone registered can win, however, they must be present for the draw.

All event activities take place at the Westmeath Recreation Centre Arena, hall and ball diamond.

The WDRA Community Big Breakfast starts the day and is open to everyone so support the Recreation Association and see the riders off. The breakfast runs from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Register for the Tour de Whitewater online at https://tourdewhitewater.blogspot.ca/ or email tourdewhitewater@gmail.com for more information.