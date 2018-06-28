No one was injured and two dogs were rescued Thursday morning from a house fire in the city.

About 10:40 a.m., a passerby called 911 after noting smoke coming from a house in the third block of Esther Street in Pembroke.

Upon arrival, firefighters with the Pembroke Fire Department found smoke issuing from the upstairs windows of a large two story single-family dwelling.

Pembroke Fire Chief Dan Herback said that once firefighters were inside, they made an aggressive interior attack on a kitchen fire.

According to Herback, the fire was brought under control very quickly with minimal damage to the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire. During their search, however, firefighters found and safely removed two dogs from the home.

Two trucks and approximately 10 firefighters attended the scene. Firefighters remained at the home into the afternoon to ensure there were no flare ups.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.