2 CMBG and Signal Squadron changes command

GARRISON PETAWAWA - 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group (2 CMBG) Headquarters and Signal Squadron celebrated the change of command from Maj. Michael Janelle to Maj. Patrick Perron.

While the Squadron’s roots can be traced back to the First World War, it wasn’t until 1958 that 2 Canadian Infantry Bridge Group moved to Camp Petawawa, follows by 2 Signal Squadron in 1960. The Squadron’s name changed several times over the years, until it officially became 2 Canadian Mechanizes Brigade Group (2 CMBG) Headquarters and Signal Squadron in 1995.

Despite many titles worn by the Squadron, the professionalism and dedication of the officers and soldiers of the Squadron has always remained constant. The Squadron continues to remain true to its motto of ‘Velox, Versutus, Vigilans’ (Speed, Accuracy, Watchfulness), as valid now as it was when the Canadian Signal Corps was first formed in 1903.

On June 27, the Squadron continued to uphold that professionalism and dedication as soldiers displayed their best dress and drill during the Change of Command Parade between Maj. Janelle and Maj. Perron.

Following the inspection of the Squadron, conducted by 2CMBG commander Col. Michael Wright, Maj. Janelle shared his outgoing remarks during which he expressed his pride in his Squadron and that is was an honour to work with them for the past two years.

“To the men and women of 2 Signals Squadron, it has been an honour and privilege to serve with every one of you for the last two years. You’re a strong team and you have made the unit successful,” said Janelle.

Janelle also thanked his wife, Joanie Ouellette, for her unfailing encouragement and support which has helped him to remain focused and succeed.

“To my wife, it goes without saying that your continuous love and support has been keeping me focused and balanced. Your communication, dedication and devotion means the world to me,” said Janelle.

Following Janelle’s address, he and Perron sat down with Col. Wright to sign the official documents that solidified the change of appointment.

“Mike, congratulations once again on two great years in command and enjoy your best year of your life in the centre of the universe,” said Wright. “Pat, unfortunately your welcome will be a bit delayed as you return to Latvia to finish your mission as part of Canada's Task Force Headquarters in Latvia. But you have a strong team here that will keep things going for you until you return.”

As the new commanding officer of 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Headquarters and Signal Squadron, Perron shared his own final remarks as he commended Janelle on his excellent work and expressed that he has “big boots to fill” but he’s certainly eager to rise up to the challenge.

“I would like to thank Maj. Janelle for his outstanding leadership over the past two years. Thanks for everything you’ve done for the unit – your passion your dedication and vision have made this unit better than before you took over two years ago,” said Perron. “Lastly, to all members of 2 Signal Squadron, thanks for all your efforts with the change of command activities and with this parade. I am truly honoured to join the 2 Signal Squadron team and the rest of the 2 CMBG team, and I can’t wait to be back here in August.”

