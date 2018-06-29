Thursday was a time of reflection and celebration as the Bishop Smith's class of 2018 marked the official conclusion of its high school career with family, friends and school staff.

Class valedictorian Rhea Gallant took her fellow graduates on a journey through their high school days, from the uncertainty of Grade 8, Grades 9 and 10 when they finally started to find their groove, Grade 11 when they began creating their own paths and the first day of Grade 12, when graduation day seemed like a lifetime away.

Among the highlights she touched on, the annual Nangor Day festivities, where students come together for a spirit day and to enjoy a day on the beach at Nangor Resort.

“One thing I can say about Nangor Day was that as fun as it was, it was either -12 degrees out on that beach or it was +35 degrees, there really was no in between,” Gallant those gathered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church for the graduation ceremony.

She felt honoured to be representing such a wonderfully diverse group of graduates. Speaking directly to her classmates, Gallant reminded them of the Bishop Smith motto of 'Together we will Succeed'.

“I believe we are truly here because of each other,” she said. “Yes we had our teachers, guidance counsellors and at times our families, but it was with each other that we got through the tumultuous times. Through wins and losses out on the field, to successful performances up on stage and event in the classroom, we worked best when we worked together. And I want everyone to hold onto that.”

“Each individual that is here today is an awesome person,” she continued. “You all hold so much incredible potential and I am certain that when it is applied, great things are going to happen.”

She went on to thank all of the teachers and coaches that supported the graduates over the years and ended with a message for her fellow graduates.

“I am so proud of all of you and the things you have accomplished,” she said. “Wherever you go, whether it is post-secondary, the workforce, military or back to Bishop for a victory lap, good luck. You will do great things I have no doubt.”

During his remarks to close out the evening, Bishop Smith principal Clint Young called graduation a special moment in time as students have come and gone over the years, but this wonderful, diverse and unique group of students marks this milestone together, adding together they have been able to succeed to get to this point.

He offered three pieces of advice to the graduates – to not be afraid to stand up for what they believe in, but do always stay humble and kind; to learn to recognize moments of grace in their lives and not take them for granted and not to lose sight of a spiritual dimension in their lives once they are outside the walls of a Catholic high school.

“With this advice I am speaking to your character, heart and soul,” Young said. “We know you have all of the academic skills you need to succeed , but don't forget your character, heart and soul are equally important.”

During the ceremony a number of special awards were presented. The school presents its prestigious Catholic Student Award to the student who, in the opinion of the school's staff, walks the walk and talks the talk to exemplify the Gospel message through words and actions.

This year's recipient Kate Hurley contributed to the betterment of the school, parish, local and global community by being a dedicated member of the Dominican Republic Experience mission team and going above and beyond to assist with fundraising efforts or DRE events; by volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen; by participating in school masses and giving time to assist with home parish celebrations; by being an active member of parish youth groups as a participant and leader; by being a senior executive member of the student council and by coaching youth in competitive level gymnastics.

The Ministry of Citizenship Lieutenant Governor's Volunteer Award is given each year to one graduate in recognition of their commitment to community volunteering, and for having gone above and beyond the required number of volunteer hours. This year's recipient of the Lieutenant Governor's Award was Samantha Hebert.

Recognized for being Ontario Scholars, students who have achieved an average of 80 per cent on their top six Grade 12 credits were: Harmony Stamplecoski (90 per cent), Rhea Gallant (90 per cent), Hunter Herbert (90.67 per cent), Chandler Lapointe (90.83 per cent), Samantha Hebert (90.83 per cent), Emma Hebert (90.83 per cent), Madison Godin Goldberg (90.83 per cent), William Mulvihill (91 per cent) Abbigail Warren (91.17 per cent), Aiden Strachan (91.17 per cent) Abby Strachan (92.67 per cent), Jessica Ryan (92.67 per cent), Athalia Voisin (92.83 per cent), Tristan Stevens (92.83 per cent) Maggie McGrath (92.83 per cent), KaliAnne Apperley (93 per cent), Eric Plazek (93.50 per cent) Kiefer Levasseur (93.67 per cent), Mariah Pecoskie (95.83 per cent.

The top student of the graduating class of 2018 was Kate Hurley, who achieved an average of 97.5 per cent, earning her the Governor General's Academic Medal.

Other award and bursary winners from Bishop Smith's graduating class are as follows: Sean Conway Bursary – KaliAnne Apperley; Ladies Auxiliary to Pembroke Br. 72 Royal Canadian Legion Bursary – Caleigh McMullan; GP Splinter Forest Products – Noah Peplinski; Compass Group Canada Ltd. Bursary – Jessica Ryan; Knights of Columbus, Bishop Smith Council 1531, leadership award – Aiden Strachan; Knights of Columbus, Bishop Smith Council 1531 Monsignor J.F. Harrington Award – Abby Strachan; Knights of Columbus, Bishop Smith Council 1531 award to a deserving student who is a son/daughter or grandchild of a member of the Knights of Columbus – Athalia Voisin.

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board Award – Allison Orr; the Frank J. Turner Scholarship – Harmony Stamplecoski; the Lorne Keon SEAC Awards – Lucas Lapierre and Emilie Romain; Michelle Arbour innovating and creativity scholarship – Braden Leroux; RCCDSB Co-operative Inc. Bursary – Alicia Earle.

Other awards and bursary winners were: Mulvihill Drug Mart Award – Mariah Pecoskie; Rotary Club of Pembroke bursary – Zachary McMillan; Catholic Women's League of Cathedral Parish Awards – Melissa Levair and Braydon Turcotte; Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Bursary – Clara Orman; the Rotary Club of Petawawa Bursary – Sydney Tetz.

Other bursaries: John Lacroix Bursary – Chandler Lapointe; Brown's Auto Supplies bursary – Chandler Lapointe; Hyundai Pembroke bursary – Braeden Ingram; the Dowdall O'Dacre bursary – Harmony Stamplecoski; the Pembroke Diocese bursary – Maggie McGrath; Grey Sisters of the Immaculate Conception Bursary – Eric Plazek.

The Rev. L.W. Sammon Memorial Award – Rhea Gallant; Renfrew County Right to Life bursary – Kate Hurley; Kings Sports of Pembroke Bursary – Kiefer Levasseur; Reverend George A. Olsen Memorial bursary – Ethan Kutschke; Our Lady of Sorrows School Council bursaries – Kayla Donovan and Jessica Ryan; St. Casimir's School Council bursary – Mariah Pecoskie; Pecoskie Family bursary – Jasmine Rothwell; R.G.T. Clouthier Construction Ltd. Bursary in Memory of Sonny and Sean Beauchamp – Noah Peplinski; Valley Transportation bursary – Kyle Cliche; Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards Township Bursary, presented to a graduating student who is a resident of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards – Mariah Pecoskie; bursary in memory of Zachary Lapointe, donated by Petawawa Toyota, presented to a student with a zest for life and knack for making people smile just by saying hello – Ethan Kutschke.

French as a Second Language bursary – Rhea Gallant; Club Richelieu Longpre bursary – Abbigail Warren; Scott Real Estate bursary – Zachary McMillan; Buske Office Systems bursary – Alexander Vanderhoek; National Bank Bursary – Storm Bastien; Butler Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd. bursary – Braden Leroux and Abbgail Schonnop; Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association bursaries – Madison Godin Goldberg and Noah Peplinski; Moncion Metro bursary – Erica Turcotte; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel CWL bursary – Sherry Ethier; Catholic Women's League of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Westmeath bursary – Sherry Ethier; Our Lady of Lourdes School Council bursary – Emma Delaney and Lucas Lapierre; Our Lady of Grace School Council bursary – Jonah Bejjany; St. Anthony's School Council bursary – KaliAnne Apperley.

Cygraphics Print and Promo bursary – Joel Godin; Picture This Photography bursary – Rhylee Lawlor; Ken Stalkie of Boundary Road Classic Carwash bursary – Caiden Weir; Tim Havey Memorial Award – Eric Plazek; St. Andrew's Catholic School Council Bursary – Hunter Herbert; Pathways for Student Success Bursaries – Samantha Comisso, Marley Theriault and Hope Thomas.

Father Paul Ling Memorial Bursary donated by Holy Name School Parent Council – Emilie Romain; Harrington Mechanical and Irvcon Roofing and Sheet Metal bursaries – Kayla Donovan and William Mulvihill; Vaudry Bus Lines Bursary – Julia Schultz; Student Council of Bishop Smith Catholic High School bursary to a student who has shown leadership, outstanding school spirit and commitment to life at Bishop Smith– Ethan Kutschke.

The Scotiabank Bursary – Kate Hurley; Teresa Lacourse Scholarship – Emma Hebert; Petawawa Chiefs Hockey bursary – Colin Plue; Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program award – Chandler Lapointe; Co–op Experiential Learning Bursary – Abbigail Warren.

Awards for exemplary achievement in each of the Ministry of Education's Specialist High Skills Major Program were presented to the following students: Health Wellness – Colin Plue; Hospitality Tourism – Crystal Dupont and Transportation – Chandler Lapointe.

Panke Electric Ltd. Bursary – Ethan Leatherbarrow; Renfrew County Road Supervisors Association bursary – Chandler Lapointe; Bishop Smith Student Services Recognition Awards – Jesse Cairns and Mariah Pecoskie; St. Francis of Assisi CWL Garrison Petawawa bursary – Emma Hebert; Staff and community of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School bursary presented to former St. Francis student – Tristan Stevens; St. Mary's School Alumni bursary – Mercedes Roberts; Rita Kutschke arts trophy award and bursary presented to a Grade 12 student who excelled in music, art or drama – Samantha Hebert.

The Catholic Graduate Expectations Awards, presented to graduates who encompasses some or all of the following Catholic Graduate Expectations: a discerning believer – Sherry Ethier; an effective communicator – Ethan Kutschke; a reflective, creative and holistic thinker – Victoria Voldock; a self–directed, responsible, lifelong learner – Emma Colpitts; a collaborative contributor – Emma Neville; a caring family member – Lexxi Fitzpatrick; a responsible citizen – Emma Hebert.

Bishop Smith Catholic High School Principal's bursaries – Maraiaah Barnes-Keeping, Kaitlyn Laycraft, Blake Pelletier, Jasmine Pessendawatch-Borutskie and Bianca Telford-Behm; the Bishop Smith Staff Recognition Award – Emma Jeapes; Bishop Smith Parent Council bursaries – Nadia Gauthier and Kiefer Levasseur and Catholic Women's League of Our Lady of Lourdes Church – Kate Hurley, Rhylee Lawlor, Caleigh McMullan and Thomas Mansveld.

