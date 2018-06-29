Fellowes' Class of 2018

Excitement was a palpable feeling and the buzzword among students at Fellowes High School’s Class of 2018 graduation ceremony on Thursday night.

As the 131 young graduates marched into the Fellowes gymnasium, down an aisle lined with hundreds of families and friends, their loved ones smiled at them and wiped away a few tears of pride and joy.

Once all graduates were seated, Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) trustee Leo Boland was the first speaker to take to the stage as he delivered a poignant address, during which he quoted Leo Tolstoy’s ‘The Three Questions’. Famed for penning ‘War and Peace’, Tolstoy’s ‘The Three Questions’ is a brief parable about an emperor who seeks out a holy man on a mountain for answers he believes will help him be a great ruler. The questions he seeks answers to are “what is the right time to begin anything?”, “who are the right people to listen to?”, and “what is the most improtant thing to be doing at any given time?”

Upon finding the holy man, the emperor is told that only he can find the answers to those three questions and determine what he must to.

“The story has a powerful message that is as applicable today as it was back then when it was first written,” said Boland. “You learn that the answers to these questions is exactly what is most important in this world. To live in the present, forget about the past, don’t dwell on the future and be present now. As well, we must be kind to one another and take care of each other.”

With Boland’s own daughter – McKenna Boland – among the Class of 2018 graduates, the trustee expressed that it was a true honour and a pleasure to deliver this year’s address on behalf of the board.

Soon after Boland’s powerful remarks, valedictorian Logan Mahoney walked onstage and was greeted by a round of cheers from his fellow graduates.

During his four years at Fellowes, valedictorian Logan Mahoney said that nothing brought him more excitement than having a basketball in his hands and shooting hoops with his Fellowes Falcons teammates in the high school gymnasium. That night, as Mahoney looked out into the packed gym and the basketball nets hanging from the ceiling, the valedictorian commented on the surreal feeling of being in the gym for the final time.

“I’ve spent more time sweating in this gym in the last four years than I think I’ll spend anywhere ever again. I figure I have averaged 10 hours a week in here, and including summer holidays, that’s probably more than 1800 hours,” said Mahoney. “I will miss Fellowes spirit. You guys were awesome, supporting the basketball team when we were being crushed by Toronto teams and even more so when we actually started to win all the local games. Hosting OFSAA was an amazing opportunity, and Mr. Childerhose is the reason we were able to do that – so thanks, Chill.”

Along with basketball, Mahoney credited his friends and teachers for providing him with a positive high school experience that he’ll never forget.

“Fellowes is much more than just sports though. There is a wealth of talent at this school. I’m reminded of this every time I walk down the student service hallways, and see the wonderful new art on display. I’m reminded of this every time I smell the wonderful food at the Fresh Pickin’s Food Bar. I was reminded of this just a few weeks ago, listening to our band perform at Spring Fling,” said Mahoney. “And none of these activities would be possible without the help of our school staff, so thank you to all the teachers, custodians and principals.”

Now, as Mahoney and his fellow graduates prepares to walk away from their high school days and enter the “real world”, the valedictorian encouraged everyone to follow the wise words of two modern-day philosophers.

“There are plenty of reasons to love Fellowes, and I’m really going to miss this place,” said Mahoney. “But I’d like to leave everyone with some motivation and wisdom from those wise mentors of mine. Gandalf once said, “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” And as Dumbledore counselled “Let us step out into the night, and pursue that flighty temptress adventure!”

Major scholarship and award winners were are as follows: Yamaha Motor Canada Killaloe Sports Plus Award – Amelia Wierzbicki; Students of Fellowes High School Achievement Award – McKenna Boland, Katherine Conway, Olivia Shannon; C.A. Reiche & Sons Home Repair Award – Eric Dawe; Melissa Rowe Memorial Award – Cora Benfield, Justin Dickson; Donald J. Poirier Memorial Award – Ben Lance; Kings Sports Bursary – Isaiah Parsons; Joyce Gallagher Memorial Award – Ebony Morris; Valley Transportation Scholarship – Charlotte Pentecost; Krista Johnson Memorial Healthy Community and Lifestyle Award – Rebecca Krieger; Kyla Simmons Memorial Bursary – Carter Julius, Shauna Lavallee; Fellowes Community Inclusion Award – Shauna Lavallee; C.F. Vaudry Bus Line Award – Kataryna Muth; Dr. Kim Armstrong Memorial Award – Megan Malley; Travis Bromley Memorial Award – Connor Gorr; Michael Bennett Memorial Award – Mackenzie Tong; Alice & Fraser Minor Sports Award – Clare Musclow, Darren Poirier; Bromley Line Memorial Award – Tyler Crigger, Branden Lisk, Harrison Sitland; Champlain High School Alumni Scholarship – Devin Hanatschek, Hannah Schroeder; Fellowes Alumni Association Scholarship – Amanda Tunn; Fellowes H.S. Athletic Council Award – Charlie Katsoulis; Fellowes Staff Bursary – Aleisha Ciphery, Emma Cook, Brayden Popke, Jacqueline Popke, Caroline Rose, Emma Sheridan; James and Roli Wendorf Award – Branden Lisk, Logan Mahoney; PCI Centennial Scholarship Award – Renee Kong, Branden Lisk; Gordon Garrett Memorial Scholarship – Branden Lisk; The Sutherland Team Award – Jessica Smith; Whitewater Region Outstanding Youth Award – Justin Dickson; Renfrew County Road Supervisors Association Bursary – Samantha Stewart; Fred’s Threads Award – Ebony Morris; Lola Irene Cracknell Scholarship – Charlotte Pentecost; Pembroke Animal Hospital University Biology Award – Rachael Gauthier, Savanna Skanes; PCI Math/Science Scholarship – Branden Lisk; Mulvihill Drugmart University Chemistry Award – Branden Lisk; Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Key Club Scholarship – Renee Kong, Kathryn Nicol; Rotary Club of Pembroke Scholarship – Maggie O’Brien; Roy Wilson Award – Owen Billo; JP2G Engineering Award – Tyler Crigger; Frank’s Electric Award of Distinction – Sarah Christinck; Helen M. Belway Memorial Recognition Award – Taylor Malette-Severin; Health Science Award – Savanna Skanes; Morris Wesanko Achievement Award – Rachael Gauthier; Bill Higginson Memorial Community Enrichment Award – Brayden Popke; Scotiabank Award – Connor Graham; Dr. James Gallant Bursary – Kacie Lafreniere; Carolyn and Sean Frausell Memorial Award – Shauna Lavallee; NAPA Award – Brent Ethier; Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Bursary – Charlotte Pentecost; Rankin Culture and Recreation Centre Memorial Scholarship – Renee Kong; Shane Laplante Memorial Award – Brady Poupore; Pembroke Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary Branch 72 – Rebecca Reinert; Frank Carroll Financial Award – Larissa Kelley; Ted Rowan Award – Bailey Kuehl; O.S.S.T.F. Award – Owen Billo; Freddie’s Cafe Hospitality Award – Drew Vereyken; Pembroke & Area Transportation Scholarship – Connor Gorr; Renfrew County Quality Deer Management Bursary – Ryan Venasse; Principal’s Award for Student Leadership – Justin Dickson; James Gen Remax Award – Charlie Katsoulis; Stacey Tabbert Memorial Award – Clare Musclow; Principal’s Trophy Award – Mackenzie Tong; Jeffrey Doran Award – Clare Musclow; Bob McQuirter Memorial Hockey Bursary –Carter Julius; The Scotch Award – Tyler Crigger

Technological Studies Medallion – Darren Poirier

Governor General Academic Medallion (awarded to the student with the highest academic standing in the graduating class) – Branden Lisk

The recipients of subject awards were as follows: Law Award – Owen Billo, Daniel Klotz; Manufacturing Technology Award – Luke Dojczman; Aesthetics Award – Tracy Estabrooks; Hospitality and Tourism (Baking Award) – Tracy Estabrooks; Transportation Technology Award – Brent Ethier; College Chemistry Award – Tyson Gagnon; Communications Technology Award – Tyler Gagnon, Dalton Mitchell; Workplace Math Award – James Hicks; Workplace English Award – David Jenvey; Co-operative Education Award – Rebecca Krieger; Philosophy Award – Rebecca Krieger; College Physics Award – Bailey Kuehl; Physical Education Award – Ryan Lapointe; Advanced Functions Math Award – Branden Lisk; Calculus Math Award – Branden Lisk; Data Management Math Award – Branden Lisk; University Physics Award – Branden Lisk; University French Award – Taylor Malette-Severin; Exercise Science Award – Megan Malley; Personal Fitness Award – Dante Mascioli; Health Science Award – Clare Musclow; University English Award – Kathryn Nicol; Extended French Award – Charlotte Pentecost; College or University Visual Arts Award – Brayden Popke; Hospitality and Tourism (Cooking Award) – Evan Reckzin; Challenge and Change Award – Rebecca Reinert; College Math Award – Samantha Stewart; Drama Award – Michael Tibbitts; Fitness Leadership Award – Amanda Tunn; College English Award – Mikayla Warren

cip@postmedia.com