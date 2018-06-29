After 15 years on the opposition benches, Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski not only finds himself in government but taking the wheel of a provincial ministry.

On Friday, the veteran Conservative MPP was sworn in as Ontario’s minister of transportation.

Attempts by the Daily Observer to contact Yakabuski on Friday were unsuccessful.

The transportation portfolio promises to not be a dull one as cities across the province clamour for upper-tier funding for roads, transit and cycling programs.

Here at home, there will be pressure for Yakabuski to act on promises to further twin Highway 17. During the campaign, Yakabuski stated in a press release issued on Monday, June 4 that when PC party leader Doug Ford came to Renfrew County in May, he committed to making the continued twinning of Highway 17 a priority for his government and to making Highway 17 a key component of the Ontario PC Plan for the People.

"I was shocked when the Wynne Liberals did not include the further twinning of Highway 17 in their 2017 five-year plan," Yakabuski went on to say in the release. "Since then in the Ontario Legislature I have called on successive transportation ministers to fast track the next section of divided highway deeper into Renfrew County, only to have the Liberals ignore our local communities time and time again."

The next portion of twinning is expected to go from Scheel Drive in McNab/Braeside to the Town of Renfrew.

Yakabuski, the son of the late Renfrew politician Paul Yakabuski, has been an MPP since 2003 serving in several critic roles for the PCs. Most recently, he was critic for labour and training while serving as chief opposition whip. This is the first time in roughly 30 years that either a provincial or federal member from Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke has served in cabinet. The last was provincial Liberal Sean Conway in the mid to late 1980s.

Yakabuski is one of those veteran PC MPPs who have been waiting for a shot at running government and serving in cabinet.

Now as the transportation minister, Yakabuski will oversee provincial highways, Metrolinx (the operator of Presto) and road safety. Toronto-area transit will likely take up a lot of his time, with Ford suggesting during the election campaign that Queen's Park should take over building and maintaining subway lines in the provincial capital.

In Ottawa, outside of expanding public transit, a major road issue has been finding a way to divert truck traffic around the downtown core by using a tunnel to link Highway 417 with a bridge to Quebec.

With files from Jonathan Willing and the Canadian Press

