Gord Bamford gives back through baseball and music

Baseball and music went hand in hand as Australian-Canadian country superstar Gord Bamford supported Pembroke in more ways than one.

It was back in 2014, at the inaugural Jason Blaine Charity Golf Classic, that Bamford developed a great fondness for Pembroke and formed many lasting friendships. Among those new friendships was Pembroke’s Matt Gagne – a local musician and big fan of Bamford’s. As Gagne continued to support Bamford at the singer’s concerts over the years, the two developed an even stronger friendship that began to centre on their mutual administration for music and baseball.

“Gord and I originally met at the first Jason Blaine Charity Golf Classic where I got to know him and his manager quite well. Afterwards we were able to stay in touch and able to connect at a few more of his shows down the road and the relationship kind of grew form there,” said Gagne.

In 2016, Gagne had the idea to found a new local baseball team and reached out to Bamford for sponsorship support. Without hesitation, Bamford agreed to support his friend and sponsor the new team, leading to the formation of the Bamford Braves.

“Matt and the gang would come out to a bunch of my shows and we’d all have a great time together. They’re a good bunch of guys and there’s a good bunch of people here in Pembroke,” said Bamford. “Since I’m a baseball fan and love giving back, when they asked me for sponsorship I said yes.”

At that time, Bamford had also promised Gagne that he would one day join the team and play a couple of innings. While it was a long-time coming, Bamford fulfilled that promise this week, when he arrived in Pembroke on June 29.

“I made the mistake of telling them I would play in a game at some point, and here I am,” he laughed.

Bamford sported his own personalized Bamford Braves jersey as he joined Gagne and other teammates for a beautiful day of baseball at Pembroke’s Riverside Park, as Bamford’s own music reverberated over the speakers.

“It's pretty cool that a guy from Alberta is supporting a baseball team in Ontario. You don’t expect that but it shows what kind of guy he is. He's a down-to-earth guy, able to help us out and it's pretty cool that he's able to come play baseball today too,” said Gagne.

After fulfilling his promise to the Braves, Bamford continued to give back to the community of Pembroke as he performed a benefit concert at the Pembroke Memorial Centre. With a few hundred fans filling up the arena, Bamford lit up the stage with a spectacular show that raised $5,000 for the Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre.

“I want to say a very big thank you to Gord for making this happen. Also, to all of you for being here today, the City of Pembroke and everyone that helped make this happen,” said Monique Yashinskie, founding director of the Robbie Dean Centre. “It's really funny because when Robbie was little he always said to me that someday he would be famous and I think this is about as close as famous as he is going to get. So thank you Gord and everyone for your support.”

