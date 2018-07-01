Heat drives Petawawa's Canada Day numbers down

PETAWAWA – The astronomically high temperatures that have been baking central Canada this past weekend kept the numbers down at the town's Canada Day celebrations Sunday.

With record-setting temperatures surpassing 30 Celcius, the crowds were smaller as Petawawans marked the 151st anniversary of Confederation and the Town of Petawawa's amalgamation which was made official on July 1, 1997.

The opening ceremony saw a colour party from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 517 march into the park before the Canadian flag was lowered to half mast in honour of those Canadians who have died in service of their country. Mayor Bob Sweet also paid tribute to our veterans, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice so they could have the freedoms they enjoy today.

“We live in the best community and the best county and the best country in the world,” said Sweet. “The reason for that is because of the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces at Garrison Petawawa, 6,000 strong. Many are not with us today as there are many deployments in the far flung corners of the world that are making us safe back home in Canada.”

The town also served up a barbecue hot dog lunch completed with a special Canada 151th birthday cake. For the kids, the Town of Petawawa Firefighters Association hosted their annual waterslide. In addition to the entertainment, there was also a petting zoo, lazer tag dome, rock climbing wall, balloon animals, inflatable bouncers and a display put on by the Petawawa Heritage Society. Musical entertainment was provided by the Petawawa Legion Community Band and the Ty Hall Band.

Garrison Petawawa will be putting on a fireworks display later tonight beginning at 10 p.m. at the Petawawa Golf Club

