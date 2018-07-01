Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski has been appointed Minister of Transportation in Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet.

The names of the 21 members of Ford’s new cabinet were announced on June 29 at Queen’s Park, with Yakabuski taking the driver’s seat of the Minister of Transportation portfolio.

The veteran MPP said that he was both honoured and pleased with the new appointment.

“It was a big thrill obviously on election night to be re-elected to represent the people in Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke. But also for the first time in my career, in my political life, to be on the governing side. Obviously the next great wish that you might have as any parliamentarian is that you would be selected by your premier to sit on the executive council in cabinet,” said Yakabuski. “Over the years, when people would ask me if I ever did have the chance to be in cabinet what portfolio would I like, I’ve always said that I would really love to be the Minister of Transportation. So today that dream has been realized and it's pretty exciting.”

He added that his appointment bodes well for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke and is a sign from Ford that rural Ontario matters.

“I think they did recognize the fact that I have been a member for 15 years, I’ve been a loyal member of the caucus and I’ve successfully served my leaders and my constituents. I’ve also never been shy about standing up for the things that matter to us in rural Ontario and I think that boded well for me in having Premier Ford select me for this role in cabinet,” said Yakabuski. “Today is a great day for me, for my family and for my constituents who have supported me so strongly over the years.”

Regarding his portfolio, Yakabuski will be tearing into the province's books in order to get to a true picture of the state of Ontario's finances. From there, he said that the government will work on fulfilling high priority transportation promises made during the campaign.

“It’s an important ministry that touches everyone in Ontario,” said Yakabuski who had already had meetings with the new department on Friday afternoon. “There is no part of the province that isn’t affected by highways and transportation networks. So I’ll be working to get a handle on this file and looking at the financial condition of the province to see what’s top priority and what we can fulfill.”

At the local level, Ontario Provincial Conservative Party committed to put the twinning of Highway 17 into the five-year plan. The next portion of twinning is expected to go from Scheel Drive in McNab/Braeside to the Town of Renfrew. Yakabuski pledged that he will continue championing for Highway 17 and ensure the province fulfills that promise over the next few years.

“We made a promise late in the campaign where we committed to having the next phase Highway 17 as part of our first five year plan in government. So now as the minister I’m in a position to make sure that happens and I'll work with my colleagues in cabinet to move this ahead as quickly as possible,” he said.

Pembroke Mayor Mike LeMay was one of the first local officials to react to Yakabuski’s appointment to cabinet, saying that Yakabuski has worked very hard for his riding and is very deserving of the post.

“John is a tremendous man and highly qualified for this position,” LeMay. “Over the past four years I've really enjoyed working for him and anytime we had a request where we needed some help as far as the city was concerned, he was excellent and he was always there for us.”

LeMay added that Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke is fortunate have their own MPP named the Minister of Transportation as Yakabuski is now in a better position to fight for the twinning of Highway 17.

“He's picking up a portfolio that’s very important to us because we've been complaining for years about the twinning Highway 17 and he's managed to at least convince Premier Ford that that's the way to go,” said LeMay. “So I’m hoping that we will hear something probably in the fall that yes it will happen within the next five years.”

According to Yakabuski, the Tory agenda will be set in less than two weeks time when the legislature is recalled for a rare summer sitting.

“After that meeting in early July, we will pass legislature for the priorities for the people of Ontario and then we will recess until September,” said Yakabuski.

