Milestone for first true Class of Valour Voyageurs

PETAWAWA – It was another history-making commencement for Valour as the first complete class of Voyageurs embarked on a new chapter in their lives.

Dressed in Valour's traditional black and green colours, 97 graduates proudly walked into the gymnasium to a resounding appaluse from parents and teachers. While they began their odyssey in the confines of the now former General Panet building, this is the first class of Valour graduates to have spent their entire four years in the new high school.

In his valedictorian speech, Levi Post joked that they left the “Panet Campus” and entered their actual school to find a bunch of white walls and empty classrooms and a challenge to make the place their own. Whether it was music, athletics or quiz shows, each Voyageur discovered their true talents, he added.

“Throughout our four years here we all found something we enjoyed, with people we enjoyed spending time with,” said Post. “Whether it was athletics, academics or working in the shop, we found where we fit in. High school was the starting poiny of our future, and gave us an idea of what we want to do for the rest of our lives.”

Post reviewed the considerable accomplishments of Valour which has won county and provincial championships, hosted OFSAA cross-country and fundraised for Terry Fox Runs. Now the valedictorian noted that, sadly, it is time to leave all that behind adding they will truly appreciate their high school years when they reach age 40.

“We succeeded in filling the boring white walls and empty classrooms, and making this our home,” said Post. “But now our real lives start. There's no more fun high school events. No more reindeer hunts, no more spirit days, no more school dances or mandatory assemblies. They will be ingrained in our memories.”

Presenting the valedictorian shield to Post, Garrison Petawawa commander Col. Louis Lapointe congratulated the graduates on reaching a significant milestone in their lives. He advised them not to be afraid of failure for one grows from such an experience. He told them to strive to people who will make a difference in this world.

“You have grown up in a world made uncertain by previous generations,” said Col. Lapointe. “We have great hope for your generation. Believe in yourself. Class of 2018, we have great hope for you.”

Top academic accolades went to Meshwa Patel, who received the Governor General’s Academic Award. The Technical Medallion went to Tyler Dempsey. The Lieutenant Governor’s Community Volunteer Award was presented to Kiana Yemen.

The Renfrew County Grade 12 Medallion was presented to Meshwa Patel, Sophie Warren, Paige Woodrow, Chloe Denault, Claire Finley, Emma Campbell, Jamey Illingworth, Kara Desgroseilliers, Lauren Gen, Shannon Dearman, Mila Jones, Sierra Prindle, Alyssa Morris, Miranda Lockley, Benjamin Lee, Ashley Hollingworth, Reagan Tremblay, Megha Patel, Oryon Hill, Brody Somerville, Gabrielle Neville, Johnathan Frampton, Valerie Clarke, Charles Osborne, Emily Tulloch, Sarah Turcotte, Skylar Reed, Levi Post.

Ontario Scholar were presented to Jacob Anthony, Darcy Ashikawa, Braeden Barton, Kendra Bennett, Victoria Brooks, Andrew Bryanton, Ethan Bullivant, Emma Campbell, Raney Christink, Valerie Clarke, Stephanie Czuprys, Shannon Dearman, Tyler Dempsey, Chloe Denault, Kara Desgroseilliers, Katharine Douglas, Rayden Dunphy, Claire Finley, Johnathan Frampton, Lauren Gen, Grace Gendron, Ryan Gorman, Ashley Hollingworth, Jamey Illingworth, Eduard Ivan, Mila Jones, Robert Langille, Benjamin Lee, Miranda Lockley, Camden Moore, Alyssa Morris, Gabrielle Neville, Charles Osborne, Megha Patel, Meshwa Patel, Ashton Pike, Levi Post, Sierra Prindle, Skylar Reed, Kale Robins, Sydney Robinson, Faith Smith, Brody Somerville, Reagan Tremblay, Emily Tulloch, Alexander Waterfall, Leslie Wilkinson, Kiana Yemen.

Specialist High Skills Major Diplomas were presented to Ethan Bullivant, Isabella Callaghan, Stephanie Czuprys, Tyler Dempsey, Chloe Denault, Kara Desgroseilliers, Liam DiGiacinto, Lauren Gen, Grace Gendron, Oryon Hill, Jamey Illingworth, Benjamin Lee, Miranda Lockley, Taylor MacLellan, Camden Moore, Gabrielle Neville, Codie Noon, Megha Patel, Meshwa Patel, Ashton Pike, Levi Post, Skylar Reed, Kyle Rice, Sydney Robinson, Nicholas Scheer, Brody Somerville, Sarah Turcotte, Paige Woodrow.

Diplome d'etudes en Langue Francaise certificates were presented to Braeden Barton, Kendra Bennett, Victoria Brooks, Emma Campbell, Connor Chalmers-Wein, Claire Finley, Eduard Ivan, Thalia Kirkland, Aaliyah Lavigne, Sierra Prindle, Zachary Reid, Emily Tulloch, Alexander Waterfall, Leslie Wilkinson.

French Immersion certificates were awarded to Braeden Burton, Kendra Bennett, Victoria Brooks, Emma Campbell, Connor Chalmers-Wein, Nathalie Desilets, Grace Gendron, Charles Osborne, Derek Perreault, Zachary Reid, Kale Robins, Sydney Robinson, Reagan Tremblay, Sophie Warren, Alexander Waterfall, Leslie Wilkinson. Technical Studies certificates were presented to Tyler Dempsey, Liam DiGiacinto, Gabriel Doucet, Oryon Hill, Levi Post, Kyle Rice, Brody Somerville, Sarah Turcotte.

Recipients of awards, trophies and bursaries are as follows: H&H Construction Inc. Bursary – Liam DiGiacinto; Neil Paquette Award – Dylan Thurlow; Bombshells Tattoo Studio Art Bursary – Skylar Reed; Order of the Eastern Star Bursary – Claire Finley; Knights of Columbus Petawawa Council 11932 Educational Bursary – Kiana Yemen; Megan Hyska Memorial Scholarship – Kendra Bennett; Northern Credit Union Limited Bursary – Lauren Gen; Richard Amyotte Financial Services Bursary – Valerie Clarke; Rotary Club of Petawawa – Gabrielle Neville; Mulvihill Drug Mart Bursary – Shannon Dearman; Century 21 Bursary – Miranda Lockley; EGM Insurance Brokers – Lisa Edmonds Bursary – Sophie Warren, Paige Woodrow;

General Panet High School Alumni Reunion Bursary – Emma Campbell, Jamey Illingworth, Brendon French; Emily Watts Bursary – Keisha Foran; Dr. Kim Armstrong Bursary – Katharine Douglas; Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Bursary – Johnathan Frampton; Mulvihill Drug Mart Chemistry Award – Shannon Dearman; King’s Sports (Pembroke) Inc. Bursary – Alyssa Morris; Valour School Council Student Volunteer Bursary – Kiana Yemen; Valour Specialist High Skills Major Bursary – Benjamin Lee;

Valour K-12 School Staff Bursary – Andrew Bryanton; Petawawa Chiefs Oldtimers Hockey Award – Mila Jones; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 517 Bursary – Emmitt Luhning; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 517 Ladies Auxiliary Bursary – Leslie Wilkinson; Petawawa Horticultural Society Bursary (Strathy Memorial Award) – Megha Patel, Meshwa Patel; Silver Threads Seniors Club of Petawawa Bursary – Robert Langille; Renfrew County Road Supervisors Association Bursary – Sierra Prindle.

Petawawa Troyes Cinema Bursary – Zachary Reid; Bruce G. Jones Forest Products Award – Rayden Dunphy, Hayley Kettlewell; Valour JK-12 School Inkjet Recycling Award – Kara Desgroseilliers; Ontario Secondary Teachers' Federation Award – Victoria Brooks; Rona Petawawa Bursary – Taylor MacLellan; Paramount Kitchens Bursary – Nicholas Scheer; Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation Award – Victoria Brooks; Pembroke Animal Hospital Biology Bursary – Chloe Denault; Petawawa Dental Centre Health Sciences Bursary – Meshwa Patel; Petawawa River Inn and Suites/Pronto Foodmart Bursary – Isabella Callaghan; Valley Transportation Bursary – Alexander Waterfall; Subway Petawawa Bursary – Megha Patel; Catholic Women's League Bursary – Shannon Dearman; C.F. Vaudry Bus Lines Ltd. Bursary – Ryan Gorman; Corporation of the Town of Petawawa Bursary – Reagan Tremblay; Do All Construction Bursary – Eduard Ivan; Deni's Automotive Repair Bursary – Brody Somerville.

