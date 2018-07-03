A 50th anniversary graduation for Opeongo High

ADMASTON/BROMLEY – Fifty years ago, a group of fresh-faced students became the first Wildcats to graduate from a new rural high school called Opeongo.

The current generation of Wildcats retraced the steps of their predecessors last Thursday as they received their coveted Ontario Secondary School diplomas in front of proud parents, friends and faculty. This special commencement ceremony comes amidst Opeongo's 50th anniversary.

After greetings were delivered by principal Neil Farmer and Renfrew County District School Board chairwoman Wendy Hewitt, Valedictorian Kathleen Barr told the audience she and the Class of 2018 were proud to come from a great school and community where special bonds have been created over the past four years.

“We know who helped us get here,” said Barr, who also received the Lieutenant Governor's Community Volunteer Award and the Principal's Award for Student Leadership. “Without the support, love and guidance from our parents and teachers we couldn't be the young adults we are today, getting ready to start the next chapters in our lives.”

Barr recounted their highs and lows ranging from their days in Grade 9 when they received the best advice from Link Crew and the seniors to Grade 11 which was a tough year academically. In their penultimate high school year, Barr said they tackled big projects that involved dedication to science, tech, Co-op, music and art. Turning to Grade 12, the valedictorian stated it was a year of constant change. Interests and friends changes as did goals and passions, she added.

“In high school we faced hard times, bad marks, drama, heart breaks,” Barr said. “We've faced uncertain and insecure but as we grow older this place has helped us realize what we're capable of handling.”

Barr concluded that they will overcome whatever challenges they will face when they leave Opeongo for the last time, whether it be university, college or the world of work.

“This is the end of a significant phase in our lives, but it is just a phase,” said Barr. “I can't wait to see what each and every one of you accomplish in the next phase of your life. Thank you, Opeongo, for the past four incredible years. Now Wildcats, it's our time to take risks, explore and conquer.”

The Governor General’s Academic Medal, which recognizes students who have achieved the highest academic average, was presented to Kohl Hedley. Abbie Verch received the Renfrew County Technical Medallion. The Renfrew County Medallion was awarded to Kathleen Barr, Kathryn Empey, Sydney Kuno, Payton Rochon, Eyho Cao, Kohl Hedley, Sarah McIntyre, Chris Smyth, Ryan Donohue, Ashtyn Johnston, McLean Rice, Teegan Tabbert, Nicholas Egan, Liam Jones, Hunter Robson, Madison Tomasini.

The Gold French Achievement Certificate was received by Erika Clarke, Kelsey Edwards, Madison Tomasini. The Silver French Achievement Certificate was presented to Kathleen Barr, Sarah McIntyre, Brianna Mitchell. The Core French Achievement Certificate went to Britney O'Malley. The Technical Studies Certificate was presented to Scott Bailey, Mckinley Zadow-Graham, Jesse Deschamps, Salem Einboden, Bryan Roggie.

Ontario Scholars were awarded to Kathleen Barr, Samuel Christinck, Maria Doiron Rachel Enright, Ashtyn Johnson, Brianna Mitchell, Riley Resmer, Christopher Smyth, Liam White, Darian Boldt, Erika Clarke, Kelsey Edwards, Kohl Hedley, Liam Jones, Katarina Munk, Hunter Robson, Teegan Tabbert, Rachel Youmans, Karly Campbell, Darren Commanda, Nicholas Egan, Jesse Hein, Sydney Kuno, Natasha Nagora, Payton Rochon, Madison Tomasini, Payton Ziebarth, Eyho Cao, Joseph Dillabough, Kathryn Empey, Jack Hodson, Sarah McIntyre, Britney O'Malley, Kyle Sarazin, Brandon Weiss.

The Opeogno “Nishku” Awards were presented to Kathleen Barr, Brianna Mitchell, Kathryn Empey, Chris Smyth, Kohl Hedley, Madison Tomasini, Liam Jones. The Opeongo Spirit Awards were presented to Kathleen Barr, Riley Resmer, Sam Christinck, Abbie Verch, Kathryn Empey, Britnee Lacombe.

Recipients of awards, bursaries and scholarships from Opeongo were: Mackillican and Associates Award – Jesse Hein; Andrew Lavalley Memorial Scholarship – Meiyah Brooks-Whiteduck; Carl Krose Memorial Award – Madison Tomasini; Aboriginal Student Enrichment Award – Starla Lightbody; Opeongo French Award – Madison Tomasini; Township of Greater Madawaska – Hannah Van Iderstine; OSSTF District 28 Bursary – Katelyn Jennings.

Northern Credit Union – Katelyn Jennings, Amy Jahn; Eganville Rotary Club – Amy Jahn, Hannah Luloff, Nicole Moore; Opeongo Cosmetology Award – Amy Jahn; Eganville and District High School Board – Larissa Farrell; Dr. Kathleen Doran Award – Tanner Jessup; St. Lawrence College Board of Governors – Rachel Youmans; H.D. Adock Memorial Scholarship – Payton Rochon; University of Toronto Book Award – Kohl Hedley; Elizabeth Wilcox Memorial Scholarship – Kohl Hedley, Chris Smyth.

Ladies Auxiliary Branch 353 Eganville – Ryan Donohue, Kohl Hedley; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 353 Eganville – Kohl Hedley, Abbie Verch; Opeongo 50th Anniversary Award – Abbie Verch; Thomas McCann Award – Layla Miller; George Hooper Memorial Scholarship – Riley Resmer; Wayne Kohlsmith and Marty Price Award – Cassidy Resmer; Hilltop Church TRRFCC (Terrific) Award – Phyllis Verch; Order of the Eastern Star – Phyllis Verch; Opeongo Physical Education Award – Phyllis Verch, Brendan Hennessy; Grant Price Memorial Scholarship – Ashtyn Johnston; Cobden and District High School Board – Bryan Roggie; Benson Auto Parts – Scott Bailey.

Bertha Wallace Memorial Scholarship – Liam Jones; Lynn Clark Memorial Scholarship – Amber Wright; Renfrew Victoria Hospital Auxiliary – Brandon Weiss; Ladies Auxiliary Branch 550 Cobden – Brandon Weiss; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 550 Cobden – McLean Rice; Renfrew County Road Supervisors Association – McLean Rice; Cobden and Eganville District School Board – McLean Rice; Zachary Etmanskie Memorial – Liam White; Algonquin Forestry Authority – Sydney Kuno, Layla Miller; Quality Deer Management Association Bursary – Sydney Kuno; Ray and Jean Elliott Scholarship Award – Kelsey Edwards; Elizabeth Slump Family Studies Award – Kathryn Empey; Caressant Care Bursary – Kathryn Empey; Jim Gilchrist Science Award (Douglas Lions Club) – Kathryn Empey; Renfrew Art Guild – Teegan Tabbert; Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Haley Industries – Malcolm Wren; St. Michael's Catholic Women's League Douglas – Jordan LaRonde; P&K O'Grady English Award – Sam Christinck; The Brose Memorial Award – Sam Christinck; Student Council Citizenship Award – Mike Pougnet.

